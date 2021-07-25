Bharti Airtel and ACT Fibernet both offer broadband internet connection services in India. While Airtel is a bigger player with much more resources, ACT Fibernet is not a small name either. The latter has a ton of experience in offering retail services but also earns a prominent sum of revenues from its enterprise business. There are a lot of plans that both these companies offer which are similar in terms of speed and data benefits. Today, we are going to look at one such plan from both the companies and determine which plan is better so that it becomes much easier for you to choose.

Bharti Airtel 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel offers a 300 Mbps plan for Rs 1,499. This is not a new plan but and is known to most people already. Regardless, for the ones who aren’t aware, this plan ships with 3,333GB or 3.3TB fair-usage-policy (FUP) data and offers a free landline connection as well. Users get multiple over-the-top (OTT) benefits, including a free subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Xstream Fiber, Wynk Music, and more.

On top of this, users can also add the Airtel Xstream Box with 1 month of HD channel pack by paying Rs 1,500 as a one-time security deposit and a little extra for the channel pack. Now let’s take a look at ACT Fibernet’s broadband plan.

ACT Fibernet 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

ACT Fibernet offers a 300 Mbps broadband plan to users in Bengaluru. Note that the company’s offerings vary from region to region, and thus the 300 Mbps plan from ACT might not be available in your city with the same benefits and at the same cost.

The ‘ACT Storm’ plan from ACT Fibernet comes with 300 Mbps speed. It costs Rs 1,185, which is great since it is very cheap. Further, users get 3,300GB of data with the plan for the month. Note that there are no great or even noteworthy OTT benefits offered with the plan. Even the ZEE5 Premium that the users get is available for one month only.

Which Plan Should You Pick?

See, there are three things to consider here. One, the availability of the plan in other cities if you are shifting homes - this is somewhere Airtel is ahead of ACT. The second thing is the OTT benefits which are clearly better with Airtel’s plan. Only in terms of monthly pricing, ACT Fibernet’s 300 Mbps plan is better than Airtel’s.