The upcoming next few months on the calendar have been plotted with some significant Apple launches. The Cupertino-based giant is preparing itself for the launch of the iPhone 13 lineup, and it seems that the series will debut in a similar fashion to the iPhone 12 and will accompany the launch of the AirPods 3. Not only this, there have been several rumours and reports about the Apple iPad Mini 6, which will not come with the mini-LED display. It’s noteworthy that the mini-LED display is something that the new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models will fancy on their screens. Previously it was expected that the iPad mini 6 would also sport the same display, but that does not seem to be the case.

iPad mini 6 to be Devoid of Mini-LED Display

The report about the missing mini-LED display on the iPad mini 6 comes from Ross Young, CEO of display market tracker Display Supply Chain Consultants. To give you some background, a DigiTimes report had remarked that the iPad mini 6 would come with a mini-LED display, and this was countered by Young in his tweet about the same.

However, the missing mini-LED screen does not mean that the iPad mini 6 is not getting a design to revamp. The new tablet from Apple will get a refreshing new design and will probably pack an A15 chip on the inside. The design has been said to resemble Apple’s iPad Air 4. Also, similar to the magnetic connector in the iPad Pro series, this tablet will also likely feature a similar port.

AirPods 3 Likely Around the Corner as Well

AirPods 3, which offers a true wireless stereo experience, will also accompany the launches which are to happen in the coming months. Some of the rumours about the third-generation AirPods had started floating last year itself. Ming-Chi Kuo, a popular Apple analyst, had said that AirPods third generation could be launched in the third quarter of 2021. Although the designs and renders available on Weibo suggest a similar design as the second generation AirPods, there might be some differences for sound flow and sensors.