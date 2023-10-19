Airtel Rwanda Launches Affordable 4G Smartphone Under ConnectRwanda2.0 Initiative

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Airtel Rwanda has launched the most affordable 4G smartphone in Rwanda as part of the ConnectRwanda2.0 initiative, in partnership with the government of Rwanda.

Highlights

  • Airtel Rwanda has launched the most affordable 4G smartphone in Rwanda, priced at RWF 20,000.
  • The smartphone comes with the benefits of unlimited calls and texts, along with 1 GB of 4G data daily, all for a monthly charge of RWF 1,000.
  • Digital inclusion for over a million citizens by 2024.

Follow Us

Airtel Rwanda Launches Affordable 4G Smartphone With ConnectRwanda2.0 Initiative
Airtel Rwanda has announced the launch of the most affordable 4G LTE smartphone in Rwanda as part of the 'ConnectRwanda2.0' initiative, in partnership with the government of Rwanda. This digital inclusion and connectivity empowerment initiative, led by Airtel Africa, aims to provide high-speed, affordable 4G smartphones to over a million Rwandans, as stated in their official announcement.

Also Read: Airtel Rwanda Becomes the First Telco to Launch 4G LTE Network in Rwanda




Affordable 4G Smartphone Access

In a joint statement, Airtel Rwanda revealed that this strategic effort intends to connect more than 1 million Rwandans, many of whom will be entering the digital world for the first time by the end of 2024. Under this initiative, the 4G smartphone is made available to the public at a discounted price of RWF 20,000, and it includes the benefits of unlimited calls and texts, along with 1 GB of 4G data daily, all for a monthly charge of RWF 1,000.

Also Read: Airtel Nigeria Launches Commercial 5G Services

Airtel also shared that all other Airtel smartphone customers can enjoy the new tariff plans as follows:
For RWF 3,000 per month, you'll receive 1GB of 4G Data daily, along with unlimited voice and SMS.
For RWF 5,000 per month, you'll get 2GB of 4G Data daily, as well as unlimited voice and SMS.

The official statement noted that this affordable offering has been made possible, in part, through the philanthropic support of Reed Hastings from Netflix, in partnership with Airtel and ConnectRwanda2.0.

Also Read: Airtel Kenya Launches 5G Services, Accelerating Digital Connectivity

Airtel Rwanda's Vision

Commenting on the launch, Airtel stated, "Airtel Rwanda is extremely grateful to join forces with the Government of Rwanda's ConnectRwanda2.0 initiative, paving the way for a digital revolution. We are immensely proud to be a part of this initiative, which promises to enhance Rwanda's digital access, starting right here in Kayonza, Eastern Province."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

ravjot singh kalra :

Tariff Hike Coming Soon

Jio and Airtel May Need to Cough Up to Rs…

Swami Aniruddha :

Wish to share a experience off a close senior citizen age 75+ relative. Was using Samsung Galaxy J1 4G VoLte…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Faraz :

Yes it looks like it. But very doubtful if Vi will survive that long. Even BSNL will continue 2G till…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Tanay Singh Thakur :

I don't think Vi or Airtel would close their 2G networks even by 2025.

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Faraz :

I remember how in 2020 we were discussing that Airtel and Vi will close 2G network by now and move…

Upgrading 2G Users to 4G/5G a Big Opportunity for Indian…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments