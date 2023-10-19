Airtel Rwanda Launches Affordable 4G Smartphone Under ConnectRwanda2.0 Initiative



Airtel Rwanda has announced the launch of the most affordable 4G LTE smartphone in Rwanda as part of the 'ConnectRwanda2.0' initiative, in partnership with the government of Rwanda. This digital inclusion and connectivity empowerment initiative, led by Airtel Africa, aims to provide high-speed, affordable 4G smartphones to over a million Rwandans, as stated in their official announcement.

Affordable 4G Smartphone Access

In a joint statement, Airtel Rwanda revealed that this strategic effort intends to connect more than 1 million Rwandans, many of whom will be entering the digital world for the first time by the end of 2024. Under this initiative, the 4G smartphone is made available to the public at a discounted price of RWF 20,000, and it includes the benefits of unlimited calls and texts, along with 1 GB of 4G data daily, all for a monthly charge of RWF 1,000.

Airtel also shared that all other Airtel smartphone customers can enjoy the new tariff plans as follows:

For RWF 3,000 per month, you'll receive 1GB of 4G Data daily, along with unlimited voice and SMS.

For RWF 5,000 per month, you'll get 2GB of 4G Data daily, as well as unlimited voice and SMS.

The official statement noted that this affordable offering has been made possible, in part, through the philanthropic support of Reed Hastings from Netflix, in partnership with Airtel and ConnectRwanda2.0.

Airtel Rwanda's Vision

Commenting on the launch, Airtel stated, "Airtel Rwanda is extremely grateful to join forces with the Government of Rwanda's ConnectRwanda2.0 initiative, paving the way for a digital revolution. We are immensely proud to be a part of this initiative, which promises to enhance Rwanda's digital access, starting right here in Kayonza, Eastern Province."