Airtel, Jio and Vi Best Value Prepaid Plans Listed

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are the three major telecom operators of India. The telcos offer a series of prepaid plans that come at different prices and offer varied benefits. In general, Jio’s prepaid plan is considered the cheapest, while Vodafone Idea’s plans are considered the most expensive. Airtel’s plans fall in between the plans from the two operators in terms of price.

Today, we will list the best value prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea. You can purchase these plans if you consider the price-to-benefits ratio very important.

Bharti Airtel Best Value Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel offers prepaid plans ranging from Rs 19 to Rs 2,698. The best value prepaid plans from the telco cost Rs 399, Rs 598, and Rs 698. Note that all of these plans offer users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Airtel Thanks benefits, including the Airtel Xstream Premium over-the-top (OTT) benefit.

The Rs 399 and Rs 598 plan offers 1.5GB daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data to the users, while the Rs 698 plan offers 2GB daily data to the users. Further, the Rs 399 plan comes with a validity of 56 days, while the other two plans of Rs 598 and Rs 698 come with a validity of 84 days. All of these plans come with a free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.

Reliance Jio Best Value Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio also offers some plans with similar benefits to the plans from Airtel mentioned above. The best value prepaid plans from Reliance Jio cost Rs 399, Rs 555, and Rs 599. These plans come with the benefit of unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

The Rs 399 and Rs 555 plan offers users 1.5GB daily FUP data, while the Rs 599 plan comes with the benefit of 2GB daily FUP data. Further, the Rs 399 plan comes with a validity of 56 days, while the Rs 555 and 599 plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Vodafone Idea Best Value Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) also offers a ton of prepaid plans to the users. Its plans which offer the best value against their price, cost Rs 449, Rs 599, and Rs 601.

Again, all of these plans come with the benefit of truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The Rs 449 plan offers users 4GB daily data under double-data offer for 56 days; the Rs 599 plan offers users 1.5GB daily data for 84 days, and the Rs 601 plan provides users with 3GB daily data for 56 days.

All of the plans are coupled with Vi’s ‘Binge all Night’ and ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer. Further, each plan also gives users free access to Vi Movies & TV. The Rs 599 plan also offers users 5GB bonus data, while the 601 plan offers users free access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year and a bonus 32GB of data.

These are the plans from the three operators that we consider provide the best value for money. There are more plans from either of the telcos that some users might consider value for money as they come with free OTT benefits of ZEE5 Premium and Disney+ Hotstar,