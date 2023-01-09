Airtel has Reached 25 Cities with 5G Plus, Here’s the List

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, has reached 25 cities with 5G Plus networks so far. Airtel has been deploying 5G Plus fast, and the telco plans to reach every corner of the country with its 5G Plus by March 2024. Airtel has decided to deploy 5G NSA (non-standalone) in India considering the device eco-system and the market dynamics. Let's take a look at the 25 cities that Airtel has already reached with 5G Plus.

Airtel 25 5G Plus Cities

Bharti Airtel's 5G Plus is currently present in the following cities: Guwahati, Vizag, Patna, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Panipat, Shimla, Jammu, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Indore, Imphal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Lucknow, Siliguri, Hissar, Rohtak, Gandhinagar, and Bhopal.

The telco had initially rolled out 5G Plus in eight cities. In the coming days, we can expect Airtel to make more announcements regarding the 5G launch in different parts of the nation.

Airtel 5G Plus is 20 to 30 Times Faster than 4G

Bharti Airtel says that its 5G Plus is 20x to 30x faster than current 4G networks in India. The telco's customers have been able to latch on to 5G Plus networks and run speed tests, and many have achieved a download speed of around 500 Mbps or more. But the speed test results keep fluctuating, which means the telco is still optimising the networks.

Airtel's 5G Plus is available at no additional cost to the 4G customers of the telco. Users don't even have to upgrade their SIM cards. If you have a 5G enabled smartphone with an active 4G SIM of Airtel inside, you can use 5G of the telco if you are under the 5G Plus network coverage.