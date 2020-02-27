Airtel Digital TV Multi TV Users Will Now Have to Pay an Increased NCF of Rs 100

Highlights Airtel Digital TV hikes NCF charges for Multi TV owners

The new NCF charges are Rs 100 for the first 100 channels excluding taxes

Trai's NTO 2.0 sets a cap on NCF for Multi TV connections at 40%

Ahead of National Tariff Order 2.0 implementation, Airtel Digital TV has hiked the NCF charges for Multi TV users. As per the latest update available, the Multi TV users of Airtel Digital TV will now have to pay Rs 100 as NCF every month for the first 100 channels. In the past, the same charges were Rs 80, so it is a disappointing move from the DTH operator. For the unaware, the National Tariff Order 1.0 by Trai has given full rights to DTH operators whether to provide any discount on NCF for Multi TV connections. While Tata Sky is charging full NCF of Rs 133 even for secondary connections, other DTH operators are providing at least some discount. That said, the NTO 2.0 will revise the Multi TV charges again as it allows a DTH or Cable TV operator to charge only a maximum of 40% NCF for Multi TV connections. The NTO 2.0 is expected to come into effect on March 1, but there is a massive fight going on between broadcasters and Trai so we might see a postponement.

Airtel Digital TV Silently Hikes NCF for Multi TV Users

As mentioned above, Airtel Digital TV used to charge a reduced NCF of Rs 80 (taxes extra) for every Multi TV connection before the latest revision. And now, the DTH operator will be charging Rs 100 (taxes extra) for 100 SD channels for all Multi TV connections. “Network Capacity Fee of Rs 100 (taxes extra) for 100 SD channels, for all multiple TV connections getting activated under the same account in a home. Additional NCF of Rs 20 (taxes extra) will be applicable for subsequent slots of 25 SD channels over and above the 100 channels,” noted Airtel Digital TV.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has given full rights to DTH/Cable TV operators whether to provide any sort of discount on NCF for Multi TV users as part of the current tariff regime. When the NTO 1.0 became effective last year, Airtel Digital TV was amongst the three DTH operators who were charging discounted NCF from Multi TV users. For the uninitiated, Dish TV and D2h are charging just Rs 50 as NCF from every Multi TV user for the first 100 channels.

On the whole, Airtel Digital TV Multi TV users will now have to pay slightly higher NCF every month. For 100 channel users, the charges will be Rs 118 every month, as opposed to Rs 153 for the primary connection.

Trai NTO 2.0 Will Make Multi TV Connections Affordable

As part of the NTO 2.0, Trai will be making some major changes to the Multi TV policies of DTH operators. The regulator already confirmed that a DTH operator would only be able to charge 40% as NCF for Multi TV users from the overall charges of primary connection. Having said that, the initial slab of Rs 130 now offers all the 200 FTA channels. This essentially means the maximum NCF for Multi TV users will be around Rs 64 every month.

This move will come as a massive relief for Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV users. Tata Sky is currently charging full NCF even from Multi TV users which is disappointing. And now, Airtel Digital TV hiked the NCF for Multi TV connection holders. The new NCF charges are already live for Airtel Digital TV Multi TV owners.