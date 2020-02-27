Tata Sky Launches ‘Hits’ Value Added Service With Hollywood Television Content at Rs 75 per Month

Highlights Tata Sky Hits is the latest value-added service from the DTH operator

Tata Sky continues to expand its value-added services with the latest addition to the list being Tata Sky Hits. The country’s leading DTH operator today announced ‘Hits’ value-added service (VAS) which features a selection of the most popular and award-winning Hollywood television content from the 1980s and 1990s. Tata Sky Hits is already available to all the subscribers at a price of Rs 75 per month. However, Tata Sky users can avail it for free for the first ten days after which the subscription charges will apply. The new VAS from Tata Sky joins the existing services like Tata Sky Seniors, Tata Sky Ibaadat, Tata Sky Telugu Cinema, Tata Sky Aradhana, Tata Sky Family Health, Tata Sky Theatre and so on. However, the company is still behind Airtel Digital TV when it comes to VAS.

Tata Sky Hits Value-Added Service Launched

Aforesaid, Tata Sky Hits brings a selection of most popular, iconic and award-winning Hollywood television content from the 80s and 90s. The DTH operator also says the content available on Hits will not be aired on any television channel. Some of the key title exclusively available on Tata Sky Hits are Baywatch, Charlie’s Angels, Charmed, Miami Vice, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Three’s Company, Murder, She Wrote, Knight Rider, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, The Lucy Show, Family Ties and so on.

Tata Sky Hits is an HD service that will also feature choicest of hit TV series from Hollywood. Users can avail the Tata Sky Hits service on the mobile app as well. Tata Sky has partnered with Rewind Networks, Singapore to bring best in class content exclusively for its subscribers.

“At Tata Sky, we are always looking at serving the discerning content needs of our subscribers. With Tata Sky Hits we are giving our subscribers an exclusive platform to indulge in their favourite Hollywood shows from the 80s and 90s. The diverse assortment of English shows from the good old days that Hits has curated is exceptional and fulfils a need gap for our evolving viewers who are constantly looking for unique entertainment destinations that are not available elsewhere be it TV or OTT,” said Tata Sky’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri.

Other Tata Sky Value-Added Services Detailed

Tata Sky is constantly improving its value-added service list to take on Airtel Digital TV, which is currently the leader in this segment. Tata Sky has several value-added services like Tata Sky World Screen HD, Tata Sky Marathi Cinema, Tata Sky Beauty, Tata Sky Classic Cinema, Tata Sky Acting Adda, Tata Sky Punjab De Rang, Tata Sky Bangla Cinema, Tata Sky Bollywood Premiere, Tata Sky Dance Studio, Tata Sky Music+, Tata Sky Classroom, Tata Sky Comedy, Tata Sky Fitness, Tata Sky Smart Manager, Tata Sky Javed Akthar, Tata Sky Vedic Maths, Tata Sky Smart Games, Tata Sky Music, Tata Sky Fun Learn, Tata Sky English, Tata Sky Darshan, Tata Sky Cooking, Tata Sky Seniors, Tata Sky Ibaadat, Tata Sky Aradhana, Tata Sky Bhojpuri Cinema, Tata Sky Telugu Cinema and Tata Sky Tamil Cinema.