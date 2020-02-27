LG V60 ThinQ With 6.8-inch OLED Screen and Snapdragon 865 Goes Official

Highlights The LG V60 ThinQ comes as a successor to the LG V50 ThinQ

The phone features wireless charging, IP68 certification and 5000mAh battery

India launch details of the handset are unknown at the moment

South Korean smartphone giant, LG, officially announced its 2020 flagship smartphone, namely, the LG V60 ThinQ. It is a successor to last year’s V50 ThinQ and comes with the latest hardware like Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 6.8-inch OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner, wireless charging and a 5000mAh battery. The LG V60 ThinQ also has 5G support, much like other flagship smartphones launched so far in 2020. Similar to the LG V50 ThinQ, the LG V60 ThinQ also comes with an optional second screen attachment of same 6.8-inch size. The attachment gives a foldable phone like feeling, but it was heavily criticised last year. The V50 ThinQ reached the Indian market in late 2019, so we are expecting the V60 ThinQ also to launch the Asian sub-continent very soon.

LG V60 ThinQ: Specifications and Features

Since the LG V60 ThinQ is a flagship smartphone, it features all the 2020 flagship hardware. LG announced the handset silently due to the cancellation of Mobile World Congress tech show in Barcelona where the device was supposed to go official. Starting with the display, the V60 ThinQ flaunts a 6.8-inch OLED screen with 2460×1080 pixels resolution, 403 PPI and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, we get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion up to 2TB.

Unlike other phones launching in 2020, the LG V60 ThinQ rocks just dual rear cameras of 64MP primary sensor and 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. There are two ToF (Time of Flight) sensors which for 3D effects. To the front of the phone, there’s a 10MP shooter with f/1.9 aperture and 72.5-degree field-of-view. The phone retains 3.5mm headphone jack and even has Quad DAC to deliver superior audio quality.

Other key features of the LG V60 ThinQ include wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance and the support for second screen attachment. The attachment has two screens- a standard 6.8-inch 2460×1080 OLED one and a 2.1-inch monochrome screen on the front to display the basic information like notifications, time, battery percentage and so on.

The biggest disappointment with the LG V60 ThinQ is the lack of high refresh rate screen. While smartphone brands are going after at least 120Hz refresh rate screens, LG still stuck with a 60Hz panel which is disappointing. Lastly, the phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. India launch details of the LG V60 ThinQ are unknown at the moment.