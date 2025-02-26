Airtel Confirms Discussion with Tata Ongoing for DTH Merger

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom and DTH (Direct-to-Home) company in India, has confirmed about its discussion with the Tata Group to merge DTH companies. Airtel's DTH company Airtel Digital TV is housed under Bharti Telemedia Limited while Tata Group's DTH business is housed under Tata Play Limited. Airtel has now confirmed that both companies are engaged in a discussion, however, there's no confirmation whether this merger will go through or not.









In a submission to the stock exchanges, Airtel said on Wednesday, "We wish to submit that Bharti Airtel Limited and TATA Group are in bilateral discussions to explore a potential transaction to achieve a combination of TATA Group’s Direct To Home business housed under Tata Play Limited, with Bharti Telemedia Limited, a subsidiary of Airtel, in a structure acceptable to all parties."

The company added, "The above is at a discussion stage only."

