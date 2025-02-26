Airtel Confirms Discussion with Tata Ongoing for DTH Merger

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Bharti Airtel has now confirmed that it is engaged in a discussion with the Tata Group for merging their DTH assets. Both companies are leading DTH operators in India and are in the discussion stage right now.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom and DTH (Direct-to-Home) company in India, has confirmed about its discussion with the Tata Group to merge DTH companies.
  • Airtel's DTH company Airtel Digital TV is housed under Bharti Telemedia Limited while Tata Group's DTH business is housed under Tata Play Limited.
  • Airtel has now confirmed that both companies are engaged in a discussion, however, there's no confirmation whether this merger will go through or not.

Follow Us

airtel confirms discussion with tata ongoing for

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom and DTH (Direct-to-Home) company in India, has confirmed about its discussion with the Tata Group to merge DTH companies. Airtel's DTH company Airtel Digital TV is housed under Bharti Telemedia Limited while Tata Group's DTH business is housed under Tata Play Limited. Airtel has now confirmed that both companies are engaged in a discussion, however, there's no confirmation whether this merger will go through or not.




Read More - What Do Jio, Airtel, and Vi Really Want from Govt

In a submission to the stock exchanges, Airtel said on Wednesday, "We wish to submit that Bharti Airtel Limited and TATA Group are in bilateral discussions to explore a potential transaction to achieve a combination of TATA Group’s Direct To Home business housed under Tata Play Limited, with Bharti Telemedia Limited, a subsidiary of Airtel, in a structure acceptable to all parties."

The company added, "The above is at a discussion stage only."

Read More - Bharti Airtel Service Validity Plans Under Rs 300

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Mediatek continues the rebranding 4 years old SoC from 2021 relaunched in 2025 as New SoC D7400 in 2025 =…

MediaTek Launches Dimensity 7400, Dimensity 6400 SoC

shivraj roy :

OFF TOPIC In the search of VI 5G before it officially launches in Mumbai This evening I took my time…

Anthropic Launches AI Hybrid Reasoning Model and New Coding Assistant

Arjun :

Ha bhai , 15th jan ko site updated hui hain. B1 ( 20mhz) , b8 ( only 3mhz for lte,…

Jio Delivered Fastest 5G SA Speeds Globally in Q4 2024:…

Sujata :

But Jio is also using ericsson?

Bharti Airtel Partners with Ericsson to Transition to 5G Standalone…

Shivraj Roy :

That’s true I’ve seen Jio 5G network in the middle of nowhere while travelling from howrah to mumbai

Jio Delivered Fastest 5G SA Speeds Globally in Q4 2024:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments