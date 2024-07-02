Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card to Help Save Money against Tariff Hikes

Bharti Airtel partnered with Axis Bank to offer customers an exclusive credit card. This card is geared to help users save money on bills and recharges and more. Airtel website says that customers can potentially save up to Rs 16,000 every year with this card. Over 4 lakh users are already using this card to save money. So what can the Airtel Axis Bank Credit card actually do for you? Let's find out.









Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card Benefits

Firstly, if you have a good credit score or an existing relationship with Axis Bank, you can get up to Rs 5 lakh credit limit with this card. Further, you can ensure you save up to Rs 16,000 every year with this card on spending. The joining fees for this card is pretty low, and the benefits are more than the joining fees, so overall, you will be at a financial advantage only.

Airtel Axis Bank credit card users are charged Rs 500 annually by the bank to keep it active. You can apply for the card digitally through the Airtel Thanks app or go to the Axis Bank website. People aged 18-70 years can apply for this card.

If you are using this card to recharge via the Airtel Thanks app, you will get 25% off on recharges. With Zomato, Swiggy, and Bigbasket, there's 10% off on delivery. Utility bills that you pay via the Airtel Thanks app will also get 10% off. There's 1% cashback on other spends too. Further, this card comes with 4x lounge access every year. There's 1% fuel waiver as well.

Many users are already using this card to save money on utility bills for their homes and also on recharges. As tariffs move up, this card can save you money in the future.