Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) offer subscribers a wide array of prepaid plans. Last month, they revised their prepaid plans, hiking the tariffs by 20-25% and reducing the benefits accompanying them. Recently, Airtel and Vi added a few prepaid plans. With the stream of prepaid plans undergoing revisions frequently, Airtel and Vi users who used to recharge for the same plan every month are now in a fix, trying to pinpoint a new plan that suits their requirements. Here we bring up a list of prepaid plans from Airtel and Vi, offering good data benefits for customers who hate to recharge every month, which means plans with validity above 28 days, for price tags below Rs 700.

Airtel prepaid plans with longer validity under Rs 700

Airtel has five plans under Rs 700, offering a different validity range of 56 days to 84 days. All these plans cost above Rs 400, come with the Airtel Thanks app and provide access to the Amazon Prime mobile edition 30-day free trial. Data, SMS and call limits of the plans are given below.

Airtel Rs 666 prepaid plan with 77 days validity: Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 666 is the latest to join the array of prepaid plans. The plan offers 1.5 GB data/day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day.

Airtel Rs 699 prepaid plan with 56 days validity: Airtel prepaid plan of Rs 699 is a considerable choice for subscribers who seek more data access. The plan offers 3GB of data/day, truly unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day for 56 days. Unlike other plans, this plan comes with an Amazon Prime membership for 56 days.

Airtel Rs 455 prepaid plan with 84 days validity: For subscribers who wish for more validity, Rs 455 prepaid plan is an optimal choice. The subscriber gets 6GB of data in total, along with unlimited calls and 900 SMS under the plan.

Airtel Rs 549 prepaid plan with 56 days validity: The plan offers 2GB data/day along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited calls.

Airtel Rs 479 prepaid plan with 56 days validity: The plan is suitable for those seeking a 1.5GB data limit per day. The plan also has 100 SMS/day and truly unlimited calls.

Vi prepaid plans with longer validity under Rs 700

Most Vi prepaid plans are similar to Airtel’s in terms of price tags and data offerings. The difference of Vi prepaid plans is its flagship data offers, including Binge all night (free data from 12 am to 6 am), data rollover to the weekend (transfer unused data to weekends), 2GB additional data backup every month and access to Vi Movies and TV. Although most plans come with these Vi flagship data offers, some may not. Vi has more data plans than Airtel in the said category.

Vi Rs 599 prepaid plan with 70 days validity: This Vi prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data/day, truly unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 70 days, and Vi’s flagship data offers.

Vi Rs 329 prepaid plan with 56 days validity: This is one Vi plan that does not feature Vi flagship data offers. If you are not a data monger and is not dependent on mobile data all day long, then Vi Rs 329 plan suffices as it provides 4GB of data in total, truly unlimited calls and 600 SMS. The subscriber can access Vi Movies and TV in terms of OTT benefits.

Vi Rs 537 prepaid plan with 60 days validity: Not many providers offer 60 days validity. Under the plan, the subscriber gets 50GB of data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. Again, this is another plan that does not feature Vi flagship data offers.

Vi Rs 539 prepaid plan with 56 days validity: If you wish to get Vi’s flagship data offers, then Rs 539 plan is better than Rs 537 plan. The plan offers 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day for 56 days. As mentioned, it has a binge-all-night offer, data rollover, additional 2GB every month and access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs 699 prepaid plan with 56 days validity: Subscribers can get 3GB/day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day under the plan. The plan features Vi’s flagship data offers as well.

Vi Rs 666 prepaid plan with 77 days validity: Similar to Airtel’s Rs 666 prepaid plan, this Vi Rs 666 plan offers 1.5GB/day data, 100 SMS/day and unlimited calls for 77 days. It also comes with Vi’s flagship data offers.

Vi Rs 459 prepaid plan with 84 days validity: Those Vi subscribers who look for 84 days validity than data benefits can consider this choice. The plan offers a 6GB data benefit, 1000 SMS, and unlimited calls. There is access to Vi Movies and TV under the plan.

Vi Rs 479 prepaid plan with 56 days validity: The plan offers the same benefits as that of Airtel Rs 479 plan, 1.5GB data limit per day, 100 SMS/day and truly unlimited calls. Vi’s flagship data offers and access to Vi movies and TV make this plan superior.