Airtel and Vi: Every 28-Day Validity Prepaid Plans They Offer

Both Airtel and Vi offer a variety of prepaid plans that range all the way from high priced data-intensive plans to cheaper options and from long validity plans to packs that have shorter validity periods. The 28-day validity plans are in particular highly popular in the country as it suits the requirement of a majority of the population. Mentioned below are the prepaid plans with 28 days validity along with the pack details offered by Airtel and Vi.

Bharti Airtel 28-Day Validity Plans

Bharti Airtel offers multiple 28-day validity plans with different data benefits. Users can get 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB and 3GB of data per day at the cost of Rs 265, Rs 299, Rs 359 and Rs 599 for a validity period of 28 days. All these plans also offer a subscription to the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video and the Rs 599 plan also offers access to Disney+ Hotstar. Users also get unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day with these plans.

Airtel also offers a Rs 449 plan that comes for a validity period of 28 days and the same benefits as above but offers 2.5GB of data per day. Moreover, users looking for an affordable plan, Airtel offers a Rs 179 plan that comes with a total of 2GB of data along with unlimited voice calls and a 300 SMS limit for 28 days.

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

With a subscription to Vi’s network, users can get 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB, 2.5Gb and 3GB of data per day plans at the cost of Rs 269, Rs 299, Rs 359, Rs 409 and Rs 475 for a validity period of 28 days. All these plans come featuring unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Vi also offers an additional 3GB per day plan that offers year-long access to Disney+ Hotstar and comes at a price tag of Rs 501 with the same benefits as above.

Moreover, additional benefits of these plans include the “Binge All Night” feature which allows users to use unlimited internet from 12 midnight to 6 am. Users can also take over their unused data from Monday to Friday to Saturday and Sunday which is called the “Weekend Roll Over” benefit. In addition to this, users also get 2GB of data backup every month at no extra cost.