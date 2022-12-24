Airtel 5G Plus Users are Happy with Speeds they are Getting

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has already rolled out 5G Plus in 19 cities. Most of the 5G handsets also support Airtel's 5G Plus. Airtel has deployed 5G NSA to deliver 5G services to customers. Airtel 5G Plus is going to reach a lot more cities in the next few months as Airtel is very aggressively rolling out 5G Plus every other day.

Since Bharti Airtel has done the commercial deployment of 5G, its customers can latch on to 5G networks and get the experience they have so long awaited to witness. The best thing is that Airtel is offering 5G Plus at no additional cost to 4G consumers. There's not even a minimum recharge plan that Jio is asking for its customers to experience 5G along with troubled invite only based approach.

Jio's 5G is not even a commercial deployment and is a beta. To see how consumers have been feeling about Airtel's 5G Plus, we checked for random users sharing screenshots of speed tests they shared on social media. Check them out below.

Airtel 5G Plus Experience for Consumers in India

As you can see in the screenshots above, users are really impressed with the speed tests of Airtel's 5G Plus. In fact, we have also done one in the past, right inside the booth of Airtel at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. We used the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for doing the speed test; you can check it out here - https://youtube.com/shorts/ann-Y3sfDoM?feature=share.

Even in the screenshots, it is evident that consumers in different regions are happy with Airtel's 5G Plus network services. But if customers knowingly do speed tests, it is a conscious decision that they take for experiencing the 5G Plus services. So, you should be aware that the speed tests you conduct will consume a lot of data and act as per needs. But if you have a flexible budget for mobile recharges, then you can always go ahead and recharge with the 4G data vouchers of Airtel, which just start at Rs 19 and offer 1GB of data. Airtel Postpaid also offers a lot of Data to Experience 5G Plus services.