Vodafone Idea Rs 75 4G Voucher: Check Data and Validity

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has added a new prepaid 4G data voucher for its customers. The telco offers 7 days of validity with this plan, and it is aimed at users who want a significant data boost to their plan for a week. The plan was added approximately a few weeks back by Vi in a silent manner. This is a plan that sits just below the Rs 82 4G data voucher, which has a longer validity of 14 days. While the Rs 82 voucher has a longer validity, it comes with 4GB of data, which is lesser than what users get with the Rs 75 plan. But also note that the Rs 82 voucher comes with a free subscription to SonyLIV Premium. Let's take a look at the benefits of this newly introduced voucher.

Vodafone Idea Rs 75 Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 75 plan comes with 6GB of data. This pack has a total validity of 7 days. This data voucher offers no other benefits, and it would only work with a base active unlimited benefits prepaid plan from Vi. This data voucher was added by the telco a few weeks back. Vi customers now have yet another short-term option if they are looking for a 4G data voucher with under 10GB of data.

In case all that you are looking for is 1GB of data, then you can also subscribe to the Rs 19 plan of Vi. It comes with 1GB of data but is also only valid for just 24 hours. If you miss out on using the entire data within that time frame, you will not be able to use it after that.

Vodafone Idea is currently the third-largest 4G telecom service provider in India. The telco has more than 200 million active customers, and while not all of them are 4G users, the numbers should grow in the future as legacy network service users shift to 4G.