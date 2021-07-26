The fifth-generation network technology still eludes the Indian subscribers and telecom operators. There are multiple reasons for it, like the financial condition of the telecom companies, delay in the spectrum auction, among others. However, the 5G technology in other countries and in a global scale has been growing rapidly, with telecom companies in countries like South Korea and the USA vehemently adding subscribers and relaying fast services. On the same lines, data and statistics have also started coming on 5G subscribers around the world and where the trajectory is headed in this regard. As per Juniper networks, an American network gear manufacturer, the subscribers of 5G services will reach 210 million five years from now as opposed to only 4.5 million at present. This would amount to a growth rate of 4,500%.

5G Roaming Technology to Support Subscribers

As per the reports cited above and also ET Telecom, the research analysts behind the work said that the telecom companies should focus on the 5G roaming technology. With the pandemic hitting tourism and travel currently, the demand for roaming is low. However, missing out on developing the 5G roaming capability would hurt “brand reputation” and would also be a missed opportunity. The analysts also added that the competition around these technologies would also be intensified as the telecom companies seek to deploy these more and more. More services like roaming analytics, sponsored roaming, and steering of roaming should also be developed to cater to the demand of subscribers.

Data Traffic on 5G to Also Grow Manifold

The report on the 5G roaming subscriber data also predicted that global roaming data traffic from 5G subscribers would likely touch the 770 petabytes (PB) mark by 2026, from 2.6PB in 2021. The telecom companies are also likely to partner with each other to provide roaming services. Also, Juniper Networks highlighted that the subscribers should be provided with ample bandwidth and low latency while roaming to and fro between 5G roaming and home network. This would ensure less churn of subscribers and would build a robust infrastructure and segue to a 5G network.