5G Launch Goal in India by August 15 a Dream Now, See When It Will Come

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had set a goal of launching 5G networks in India by August 15, 2022. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had also been advised on the timeline to ensure that it happens. However, things didn’t happen as per the wishes of the PMO. Things got delayed and the Notice Inviting Applications (NIA) was released by the DoT on Wednesday. The 5G spectrum auction will take place on July 26, 2022.

According to a PTI report, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Communications Minister of India, said the launch of 5G services in India will come by September 2022. Vaishnaw said that July was the month the government was targeting the spectrum auction and thus everything is going timely.

What Will We See on August 15 then?

Don’t forget, there’s always Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) 4G networks that we can see launching on August 15, 2022. While the state-run telco already has 4G networks in several parts of the country, a wider launch is expected this year.

So, while the telcos are launching 5G networks, BSNL will be launching 4G. To be honest, both are equally exciting as both stand to change the way Indian telecom market works. It will be a completely new dynamic with BSNL into providing 4G services.

5G services are not going to be in heavy demand from the consumers if they are expensive. Further, 5G won’t even be present everywhere. So, consumers will likely stay connected to 4G networks and that is why BSNL’s 4G launch will be a crucial event for the country. According to Ericsson’s mobility report 2021, 4G is going to stay relevant in India till 2026 and thus the telcos can’t just solely focus on 5G and forget 4G. There are still many users in the country who haven’t experienced 4G yet and it will be another challenge for the telcos to solve.