Vodafone Idea Giving Rs 100 Per Month on Purchase of 4G Phones for Limited Time

We are in 2022 and most of the world is moving to the fifth-generation network or the 5G technology. However, in India, the telcos are still worried about providing services to 2G users. Even today, there are hundreds of millions of 2G network users in India. It has a lot to do with the demographics, but one more factor which affects the shift of 2G users to 4G users is the lack of very affordable 4G smartphones. Further, there aren’t even big incentives for users to shift from 2G to 4G. But Vodafone Idea is cleverly trying to push users to buy 4G phones by offering them Rs 100 per month against their purchase. Here’s everything you should know about the offer.

Vodafone Idea 4G Smartphone Offer for 2G Customers

TelecomTalk has verified the authenticity of the offer and it will be valid for the users until June 30, 2022. This is how the offer will work:

Step 1: If you are a 2G handset user of Vi, then you need to upgrade to a 4G phone.

Step 2: If you are an eligible customer, you will receive a message from Vi.

Step 3: Recharge with the Rs 299 plan or above unlimited packs continuously to keep receiving Rs 100 cashback every month for 24 months.

Step 4: Download the Vi app for viewing your Rs 100 x 24 monthly cashback coupons in the My Coupons section.

Step 5: Avail the Rs 100 monthly cashback coupons for the next 24 recharges of Rs 299 and above unlimited plans.

If you didn’t understand the offer, go through these terms and conditions to see how it will work.

Vodafone Idea 4G Phone Cashback offer for 2G Device Users

First of all, this offer is only applicable for prepaid users. So don’t shift from prepaid to postpaid if you want to keep getting Rs 100 cashbacks from the company. Then, don’t stop recharging with a prepaid plan that costs Rs 299 and above (should be an unlimited benefits plan) for the next 24 months or else the offer will be removed.

The offer is only applicable for users shifting from 2G to a 4G device and is already a Vi user. But here’s the biggest catch. The Rs 100 cashback coupon you get inside the Vi app only has a validity of 30 days. So, you need to keep using these vouchers for some sort of recharge every 30 days or else you won’t get the offer.

It’s truly hard to understand why Vi would think that this is a great offer, but well, it is what it is. In addition to this, in every recharge, you can only use one voucher. This means that the maximum benefit that you get at a time from this is a Rs 100 discount.

Honestly, this is a lot of hassle just to get a Rs 100 cashback voucher. Maybe this is the reason why Vi hasn’t even put effort into promoting this offer which has been available since December 18, 2021.