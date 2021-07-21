5G in India Will Boost Multiple Industries

5G network technology will arrive in India by 2022. Initially, the launch of the next-generation connectivity networks will only be limited to a few major cities. One of the things worth noting here is that with every new generation of network technology, new use cases of mobile networks emerge. All the telecom operators and other research groups are continuously testing 5G solutions and networks to see just what they can make possible. Internet-of-Things (IoT) products are expected to see a major proliferation on the back of the low-latency and high-speed internet connection that 5G promises.

IoT Products to See Major Growth

All the IoT products in the market will be put to better use once 5G networks are made available by the telcos in every region of the country. Even with network slicing, companies and organisations can get their private 5G network so that they can scale their business online faster.

For the unaware, IoT products need low-latency networks with high speed to ensure that real-time communication isn't affected. While 4G is faster than 3G, it just isn’t enough to empower the growth of IoT. But with 5G, that is expected to change given the telcos’ can avail high-quality 5G network services without any interruptions.

Cloud Services to Grow

Cloud services will also see major growth once the 5G networks arrive in India. Cloud products and services need high-speed networks with ultra-low latency to enable real-time processing and transferring of data.

Once the cloud services grow, it will impact the way companies store and analyse data. Further, even online gaming will be enhanced since cloud servers will be able to transfer and process much more data. This would also give online gamers a more synchronised experience of playing the game on multiple devices.

With the arrival of 5G and the new use cases, the technology industry is confirmed to grow multiple folds in India. This will also help with improving the economy of the country.