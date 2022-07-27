5G FWA CPE Shipments Will Double in 2022

In 2022, over 7.6 million 5G FWA devices are expected to be shipped, which is more than double of 3.6 million devices shipped in 2021. 5G FWA has been identified as one of the best use cases of 5G by many industry executives. With 5G FWA, connectivity can also be delivered in rural parts of the country at scale with quality. 

Many countries have already launched 5G, and many are working towards the goal of launching it in the second half of 2022 or early 2023. With time, a majority of nations would have live 5G networks. One of the best ways to deliver 5G to consumers is through 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) CPE (Consumer Premises Equipment). In 2022, as more and more parts of the world have 5G now, the shipments of 5G FWA CPE are set to double, as per a survey from the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA).

In 2022, over 7.6 million 5G FWA devices are expected to be shipped, which is more than double of 3.6 million devices shipped in 2021. 5G FWA has been identified as one of the best use cases of 5G by many industry executives. With 5G FWA, connectivity can also be delivered in rural parts of the country at scale with quality.

Currently, India is in the path of rolling out 5G. The spectrum auctions are going on, which means that very soon, India will also become one of the countries where vendors are shipping 5G FWA CPE.

