You Broadband Offers Excellent 200 Mbps Plan for Only Rs 900

You Broadband, a fiber broadband subsidiary of Vodafone Idea (Vi), is offering an excellent 200 Mbps plan only for Rs 900 per month (exclusive of taxes). Note that the plan because an even better deal if the users are taking it for the long-term as the company offers extra days of service with long-term purchases. Anyway, coming back to the monthly rates, it is first worth noting that this plan is available in the circle of Ahmedabad. It might be available in other circles as well, but You Broadband is known for offering varied plans in different circles of the country. Moving on, this 200 Mbps plan is one of the most affordable ones in the country. Here’s everything you should know about the 200 Mbps broadband plan from You Broadband.

You Broadband 200 Mbps Plan Details

You Broadband offers its 200 Mbps plan for Rs 900 per month. With tax included, the cost of the plan will rise to Rs 1,062 per month. The company doesn’t charge installation charges on some of the broadband plans. There is a refundable charge for the Wi-Fi router and modem that the company provides.

You Broadband recommends that if you are purchasing a broadband plan with speeds in excess of 100 Mbps, you should have a dual-band 802.11ac series router with Gig Ethernet WAN/LAN physical ports. If you want, you can get it from the market, or you can pay a Rs 2,000 one-time refundable security against the Wi-Fi dual-band router that the company will provide.

The monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data offered with this plan is 3.5TB or 3,500GB. Post consumption of the monthly FUP data, the speed for the users will drop. It is worth noting that You Broadband is offering more FUP data than its competitors JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and BSNL Bharat Fibre do (3.3TB) with their 200 Mbps plans.

Further, it is also more affordable than the 200 Mbps plan offered by its competitors. But there’s one thing missing with this plan, and that is the additional benefit of an over-the-top (OTT) platform. Other companies offer OTT benefits which of major platforms. If You Broadband could also bundle in OTT benefits, it would be great for the company.

Users can also opt for combo broadband plans from the company, which include a fixed-line voice calling connection as well. You Broadband is currently present in multiple cities of India and is providing seamless services.