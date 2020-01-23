Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K20 Pro Receive Permanent Price Cut in India: Check New Prices Here

Highlights The Xiaomi Redmi K20 is now available at a starting price of Rs 19,999

The Redmi K20 Pro is retailing for Rs 24,999

Xiaomi may launch the Redmi K30 in India in the coming weeks

Xiaomi has permanently reduced the prices of Redmi K20 series in India. The new prices start at Rs 19,999 for the Redmi K20 and Rs 24,999 for the Redmi K20 Pro. The price drop was always coming as the phones were launched more than six months ago. To recall, the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro were launched in July 2019 in India. Back then, users did not like the prices of Redmi K20 and they even signed a petition asking Xiaomi to reduce the launch prices. However, the reduced price of Rs 19,999 for the base variant of Redmi K20 is pretty decent, considering the specs it offers. The Redmi K20 Pro also starts at Rs 24,999 now, which is a reasonable price for the specs it carries. Both the smartphones offer identical design, but the chipset, primary sensor and charging technology differs them.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro New Prices Start at Rs 24,999

The Redmi K20 Pro is the best selling premium smartphone in India, as per Canalys Estimate. Since the launch, it’s the cheapest phone in India with Snapdragon 855 chipset. For nearly a month now, the Redmi K20 Pro has been selling at either Rs 25,999 or Rs 24,999, but today, Xiaomi officially announced a price cut. Going forward, the base variant of the Redmi K20 Pro can be picked up for Rs 24,999. The Redmi K20 Pro comes in two variants- 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. The handset is currently available in four colour options- Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue and Pearl White.

As for the specs, the Redmi K20 Pro offers a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display on the front with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Underneath, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone rocks a 48MP primary sensor on the back, which works in tandem with a 13MP telephoto shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. On the front, we get a 20MP selfie camera. The phone runs MIUI 11 out of the box based on Android 10. It’s backed by a 4000mAh battery and has support for 27W fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 at Rs 19,999 is a Great Smartphone

Moving onto the Redmi K20, it’s now available at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The Redmi K20 also comes in two variants- 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB, priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively. The Redmi K20 shares majority of the specs with the Redmi K20 Pro, but we get Snapdragon 730 SoC, Sony IMX582 primary sensor and 18W fast charging with instead of the specs mentioned above for the K20 Pro.

Right now, the Redmi K20 is facing an uphill battle from the Realme X2 which is available at a starting price of Rs 16,999. The Realme X2 offers Snapdragon 730G chipset, 30W Super VOOC fast charging and a 64MP quad-camera setup. The Redmi K20 offers full-screen design and it looks premium as well when compared to the Realme X2. Very soon, we may see the Redmi K30 replacing the Redmi K20, but we are not expecting the former to retail for less than Rs 20,000, thanks to the specs like 120Hz screen, latest 60MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 4500mAh battery and more.