Xiaomi Redmi 10X, 10X Pro, and 10X 4G Launched: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi has just launched three smartphones — the 10X, 10X Pro, and 10X 4G for the Chinese market. One of the noteworthy things is that Redmi 10X 4G has been launched powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 making it the first device to come out in the market with the Helio G85 chipset which was launched very recently. The Redmi 10X and 10X Pro 5G come with a 6.57-inch Samsung AMOLED Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400×1800 pixels. Both the smartphones can touch 800 nits peak brightness. Coming to the Redmi 10X 4G, you get a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2400×1800 pixels resolution.

Specifications of Redmi 10X, 10X Pro, and 10X 4G

With the Redmi 10 and 10X Pro, you get dual 5G standby support meaning both the SIM slots can support 5G SIM cards. But as the name suggests, the 10X 4G comes with support for only 4G SIM cards. The Redmi 10X and 10X Pro are both powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G chipset. Xiaomi worked with MediaTek to specially customise the chipsets for its Redmi 10X and 10X Pro and the smartphones were able to score an impressive 415,672 on the AnTuTu benchmark. The Redmi 10X and 10X Pro come packed with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and in two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB. The Redmi 10X 4G comes in two RAM variants – 4GB and 6GB. Talking about the cameras of different devices. The Redmi 10X has a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary lens coupled with 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera.

The Redmi 10X Pro comes with a quad-camera setup in the rear with a 48MP primary lens coupled with an 8MP zoom lens with 30X digital zoom support, a 5MP macro sensor, and an 8MP wide-angle sensor. The Redmi 10X, 10X Pro, and 10X 4G, all are going to be running the Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top of it. The Redmi 10X 4G comes with an IP52 certificate making it safe from water and dust. Redmi 10X 4G still has a 3.5mm audio jack. Coming to the battery of the devices, the Redmi 10X and 10X Pro comes with a 4,250mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charge for 10X and 33W fast charge for the 10X Pro. The Redmi 10X 4G has a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.

Price of Redmi 10X, 10X Pro, and 10X 4G

The Redmi 10X comes in four different variants and three different colours — Gold, Blue, and Violet. The first one comes with 6GB+64GB for 1,599 Yuan ( roughly $224). The second one comes with 6GB+128GB for 1,799 Yuan (roughly $252). The other two variants come with 8GB+128GB for 2,099 Yuan (roughly $294) and 8GB+256GB for 2,399 Yuan (roughly $336). It will be available for sale from June 1 in China.

Coming to the Redmi 10X Pro, it comes in two variants and three colours — Gold, Blue, and Violet. The first variant comes with 8GB+128GB for 2,399 Yuan (roughly $336) and 8GB+256GB for 2,599 Yuan (roughly $364). It will be available for sale from June 5 in China.

The Redmi 10X 4G is going to come out with two variants and three colours — Blue, White, and Green. The first variant comes with 4GB+128GB for 999 Yuan (roughly $140) and the second variant with 6GB+128GB for 1,199 Yuan (roughly $168). Redmi 10X 4G is available now for sale in China.