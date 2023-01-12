Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Global Launch Details

The Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 are about to go on sale in international regions, including Vietnam, according to a report by The Pixel. Though, the exact launch date is still unknown the handset could launch in other markets at a different date.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi 13 series was unveiled in China in December
  • The handsets feature Leica-branded rear cameras
  • Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro both sport triple rear cameras

Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 series, which includes the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13, may be introduced in markets globally the following month. The Chinese smartphone company has not yet made the launch date official, but a recent leak indicates that the latest Xiaomi 13 series is scheduled to go on sale in Vietnam in the final week of February. It was tipped that the Xiaomi 13 Pro would enter the Indian market in March. The Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 were launched in China in December and are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. They feature Leica-branded rear cameras and have 120Hz OLED displays.

Xiaomi 13 Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The handset is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The Xiaomi 13 also features a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications

The high-end Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a 6.73-inch OLED 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, while the vanilla model has a 6.36-inch 120Hz OLED (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. It also has a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel floating telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor. Like the Xiaomi 13, it has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Contrasting the Xiaomi 13, the Xiaomi 13 Pro carries a 4,820mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

