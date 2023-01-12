Fire Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601 Launched in India: Check Price and Other Details

In the field of audio and wearables, Fire boltt is a well-known Indian brand. Fire Boltt has just introduced a brand-new TWS earphone. The Fire Pods Ninja 601, the newly launched product, is intended for gamers. The audio equipment is priced competitively under Rs 1,500 and competes in the market with rival TWS earbuds from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, boAt, Noise, and more. Discover what the Fire Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601 has to offer right out of the box by reading on.

What You Should Know About Fire Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601

For a snug and comfortable fit, the Fire Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601 in-ear TWS earphones have a stem, slightly slanted ear tips, and a hook. Water-resistance rating for them is IPX6. By touching on the earbuds, users can manage several tasks. Along with the charging and storage case, the music device has LED lights on the earphones.

A 10mm full-range dynamic driver is included in the Fire Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601 for strong bass. For crystal-clear call quality, ANC and ENC technology are available. For gaming, the audio device provides a 38ms low latency mode. With Super Sync technology built into the Fire Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601, customers can instantly connect their phones to the earbuds after taking them out of their storage case. With the TWS earbuds, Bluetooth 5.2 is supported. A single charge is said to provide a total of 30 hours of battery life for the Fire Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601. The earbuds are advertised as lasting six hours.

The Fire Boltt Fire Pods Ninja 601 is available in Black and White, with a price tag of Rs 1,299. Both Flipkart and the TWS brand's official website sell earbuds.