6 OTT Web Series to Watch This Weekend for Some End-of-Year Relaxation

Looking for a stress-free escape before the clock strikes midnight? Dive into these delightful online series, perfect for decompressing and indulging in some binge-worthy laughs and feels.

Highlights

  • Like Flowers in Sand: Down-on-his-luck wrestler rekindles passion with an old friend,
  • BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star: K-pop kings celebrate 10 years with a heartfelt peek behind the curtain.
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Monster-battling demigod embarks on a cross-country quest for identity and destiny.

Enjoy these lighthearted online series to help you decompress and unwind this season. They will keep you occupied until the end of the year. OTT this week offers a wide variety of web series to watch, ranging from romantic comedies to exciting Korean dramas. Unwind with your friends or by yourself while watching these dramas that are worth binging. Take a few piping hot pakoras and head off.

Like Flowers in Sand

In this Korean comedy drama, a former pro wrestler faces difficulties in his pursuit of stardom. He is about to give up when he runs into an old friend again, who rekindles his enthusiasm. Kim Jin-woo is the drama's director, and Jang Dong-yoon and Lee Joo-myung play the key roles.

Release date: December 20, 2023
OTT Platform: Netflix

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star

The members of the popular K-pop group BTS are the subject of this Korean documentary series. The seven members of BTS look back on their history and share sincere anecdotes from their hearts as they commemorate their tenth anniversary while continuing to move forward.

Release date: December 20, 2023
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson is on a risky mission. He must go across America to return Zeus' master bolt and put an end to a full-scale conflict, outwitting gods and outrunning monsters along the way. His adventure will bring him closer to the solutions he wants, including how to adapt to a world where he feels out of place and discover his true calling in life, with the aid of his quest companions.

Release date: December 20, 2023
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Flames: Season 4

In the key parts of this Hindi romantic comedy series are Ritwik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala. The couple, who are 12th graders facing upcoming board exams, balance their love and academics in a sensitive way. They set out on a journey to investigate the nexus between love and career as well as the issues surrounding long-distance relationships.

Release date: December 21, 2023
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

What If…?: Season 2

"What If" returns in December for a second season following the popularity of its first. Each episode tackles a significant event from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and flips it on its head, taking the audience into unexplored territory—a concept borrowed from the comic books of the same name. Stephan Franck and Bryan Andrews are the directors of this series.

Release date: December 22, 2023
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Gyeongseong Creature

This sci-fi action mystery drama from Korea takes place in the bitterly dark spring of 1945. A young man and lady battle monsters created by human avarice while trying to survive. Leading parts in the drama, which is helmed by Jung Dong-yoon, go to Park Seo-jun and Han so-hee.

Release date: December 22, 2023
OTT Platform: Netflix

