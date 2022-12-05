Vu Television Doubled its Market Share Globally in Q2 2022

India's Smart TV shipments increased by 38% and doubled in Q3 2022 to account for 22% of the overall shipments. Festive season sales mostly drove the spike to fulfill the substantial pent-up demand and numerous new releases, discount events, and promotions. After Samsung, Vu was the fastest-growing brand in the smart TV segment, holding 5% of the market share.

Vu Television, a leading and innovative TV brand in India, has moved fast and doubled its market share globally in Q2 2022. The company said that it had shipped over 1,20,000 TVs during the quarter. The higher number of shipments allowed the company to get a 5% market share in the global market. During World Television Day, Vu introduced the GloLED TV series, which featured a 4K display and Google TV connectivity along with an integrated sub-woofer with 104W sound output. The company said that this series proved to be the most successful launch for it.

Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO of Vu Technologies, said, "We are very excited to announce that, as per recent counterpoint research, VU's market share has more than doubled in Q3 2022. It is a testimony of the Vu team's hard work and dedication to providing technologically advanced products to consumers. Our recent GloLED launch has been a tremendous success in the history of the smart TV industry.

It comes with a 4K display, Google TV support and a built-in subwoofer with 104 W sound output. In just two months, we have sold 46675 units of the Vu GloLED TV, with a projected 2 lakh units in 2023. This year has been fabulous, with nearly half a million Vu TVs sold to date. And, we are looking forward to closing 150k units in the next quarter."

