New Vodafone Rs 997 Prepaid Recharge Offers 1.5GB Daily Data and Unlimited Calling for 180 Days

Highlights The Rs 997 prepaid plan from Vodafone is available only in select circles at the moment

Vodafone is offering 1.5GB daily data for 180 days with this new plan

There's no info on when the plan launches in all the circles

Vodafone continues to launch new prepaid plans expanding its overall portfolio. After bringing the Rs 99 and Rs 555 prepaid recharges, the UK-based company has come up with a new long-term plan of Rs 997. This is an interesting plan from Vodafone as the benefits are on the impressive side. The telecom operator is shipping 1.5GB data per day for the entire validity period of 180 days. Other benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day. This plan comes as a next version to the Rs 599 plan which offers the same benefits for 84 days. That said, the Rs 997 recharge from Vodafone is currently available only in select circles, but the company may launch it in all telecom circles very soon.

Vodafone Rs 997 Plan Launched: Benefits Detailed

After the prepaid tariff revision in December, the overall plan portfolio has come down drastically. Unlike the past, telecom subscribers are not having a lot of plan choices to choose from. While Bharti Airtel is coming up with new plans in the same price segment, Vodafone is bringing some decent plans to the table, albeit they are limited to select circles.

After bringing the Rs 99 and Rs 555 prepaid plans, Vodafone has now launched a long-term recharge priced at Rs 997. The benefits of the plan are 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for 180 days. The validity is on the higher side and it’s a perfect plan for the users who are tired of recharging every month. The 1.5GB daily data means the plan offers a total of 270GB for the entire validity period.

As we already know, Vodafone has a long-term recharge option of Rs 1,499 to the users, but the data benefit is on the extremely lower side. For example, the Rs 1,499 recharge ships with just 24GB of data which should be consumed by the user for 12 months. But the newly launched Rs 997 prepaid recharge offers 1.5GB data on a daily basis. As mentioned above, the new plan comes as a continuation to the Rs 599 plan, which also offers 1.5GB data per day but only for 84 days. So if you the Rs 599 pack user, then you can directly choose the Rs 997 plan to get extra validity and save around Rs 300.

Vodafone Rs 997 Recharge vs Rs 1,499 Prepaid Plan

After the tariff revision, Vodafone is offering two long-term prepaid plans to the users priced at Rs 1,499 and Rs 2,399. The Rs 1,499 pack is for basic users as it provides just 24GB of data for 12 months or 365 days. Other benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMSes for the same one-year validity. The Rs 2,399 plan, on the other hand, comes with 1.5GB data per day alongside unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 365 days.

So Vodafone customers can choose the Rs 997 plan for two times and save close to Rs 400 as the Rs 2,399 plan for two recharges offer the same benefits. Vodafone users also get free Vodafone Play subscription which also provides ZEE5 Premium content worth Rs 999 for one year. As noted, the Rs 997 plan is available only in select circles at the moment, but the Rs 1,499 recharge can be availed across the telecom circles. It will be interesting to see when Vodafone brings this prepaid plan to all the 22 telecom circles.