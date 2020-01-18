Hathway 75 Mbps Broadband Plan With Unlimited Data Available at an Effective Price of Rs 399 per Month

Highlights Hathway Broadband has a 75 Mbps plan at Rs 499 per month

The ISP has a 100 Mbps plan at Rs 499 per month only

Maximum speeds offered by Hathway is 300 Mbps in Chennai

Hathway Broadband, which is one of the leading Internet Service Providers (ISP) in the country, is offering maximum speeds of 300 Mbps. The ISP is currently offering services in 20 cities including popular ones like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and so on. In Chennai, Hathway has a broadband plan of 300 Mbps priced at Rs 9,999 for six months and Rs 14,999 for 12 months. Besides Chennai, Hathway is offering up to speeds of 200 Mbps in other cities. In Hyderabad, Hathway is one of the cheapest broadband operator offering speeds of up to 125 Mbps. The 125 Mbps plan from Hathway is available at an effective price of Rs 399 per month (excluding taxes). Already, Hathway is currently providing the cheapest 100 Mbps plan in Hyderabad at Rs 599 per month, so the 75 Mbps plan’s price does not come as a surprise.

Hathway Broadband 75 Mbps Plan Now Costs Less Than Rs 400

Hathway is a budget broadband service provider across all the 20 areas where it’s operating right now. Talking about the company’s broadband plans in Hyderabad, it’s offering speeds up to 125 Mbps. The ISP has a total of six broadband plans in the city offering speeds of 25 Mbps, 50 Mbps, 75 Mbps, 80 Mbps, 100 Mbps and 125 Mbps. All these broadband plans can be availed in three subscriptions- one month, six months and 12 months.

The base Hathway Super broadband plan offering 25 Mbps comes at a price of just Rs 399 per month. If a subscriber chooses the plan for six months at one go, it comes for an effective price of Rs 349 per month. Do make a note that the prices mentioned above are exclusive of taxes, so additional 18% taxes would be applicable.

The Hathway Lightening broadband plan comes with 75 Mbps speeds and costs Rs 449 per month. For six months, Hathway is charging Rs 2,649, and for 12 months, it costs Rs 4,788. For 12 months, the 75 Mbps broadband plan from Hathway costs just Rs 399 per month.

Moving onto the 100 Mbps broadband plan, it is available at Rs 599 per month, and for six months, the cost would come down to Rs 549 per month. If a subscriber chooses the 100 Mbps plan for 12 months, then the effective cost per month will be just Rs 499. Hathway is also aggressively offering new connections to the users in various regions of Hyderabad by setting up local connection centres in public places.

Hathway Broadband will charge installation charges as a one-month rental if a customer chooses the service on a monthly basis. However, for the users choosing long-term plans, there will be no installation charges from the company. All the Hathway Broadband plans in Hyderabad offer unlimited data without any FUP limit.

Hathway Broadband Offering Up to 300 Mbps Speeds in Chennai

In other news, Hathway Broadband is yet to launch 1 Gbps broadband plans in the country. After the Reliance JioFiber launch in India, various broadband operators like Airtel Xstream Fibre, MTNL and other local operators have introduced 1 Gbps plans in India. But Hathway is yet to launch 1 Gbps plans in any of the city it’s operating. The maximum speeds offered by Hathway right now is 300 Mbps and that too only in one city- Chennai.

As mentioned above, Hathway’s 300 Mbps broadband plan can be availed only in long-term options right now. For six months, the 300 Mbps plan costs Rs 9,999 in Chennai, and for 12 months, the charges at Rs 14,999. Hathway is also providing free mesh Wi-Fi router equipment to the users who choose its 300 Mbps high-speed broadband plan.