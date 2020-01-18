Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Offers Some Unique Services Like 7 Days Playback and Bundled OTT

Highlights The Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box comes with one month of bundled Tata Sky Binge

Tata Sky Binge bundles services like Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more

The price of the Tata Sky Binge separately is Rs 249 per month

The next step in the DTH industry and perhaps the second stage in the digitisation of the DTH services is the introduction of the hybrid Set-Top Boxes. These Hybrid Set-Top Boxes have become the latest and hottest offerings in the DTH industry. The unique proposition of the Hybrid Set-Top Boxes is that they amalgamate the DTH services and the OTT services. Before the presence of such Set-Top Boxes, the subscribers had to opt for devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or other dongle based services which required separate remote thus increasing the hassle of flipping between the DTH channels and the OTT services. The latest introduction in this domain is the launch of the Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box which is the Hybrid Set-Top Box from the service provider. This new Set-Top Box is priced higher than all the other Set-Top Boxes available in the market right now of its stature. But, why is that? There are a handful of unique services which the Tata Sky Binge+ offers. We discuss the same below.

7 Days of Catchup Shows

A lot of the features of Tata Sky Binge+ resemble the competing Set-Top Boxes in the market right now which include the Airtel Xstream Box, Jio 4K Set-Top Box and more. However, these Set-Top Boxes do not allow the subscriber to catch up on their shows in case they miss them. But, this would be different with the Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box which will allow the subscribers to catch up on their shows within 7 days of their airing.

It is notable that Tata Sky ships a premium +HD Set-Top Box which retails for above Rs 9,000. The special thing about this Set-Top Box is that it allows the subscribers to record their favourite shows on a hard-disk which comes embedded with it. Although the Tata Sky Binge+ will not allow recording of the shows, it will still allow the subscribers to stream their missed shows.

Tata Sky Binge and Bundled OTT Content

Another unique thing and perhaps one of the most attractive point of the Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box is the bundled Tata Sky Binge subscription for a month. This means that the subscribers will be able to enjoy a free subscription of services like Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SunNXT, ZEE5, Eros Now and Hungama Play. All the other Hybrid Set-Top Boxes require the subscribers to get these subscription services separately.

The Tata Sky Binge service costs Rs 249 per month, as such and it gets the subscribers an Amazon Fire TV Stick for free and along with it ships many subscription services bundled with it which we listed above.

Tata Sky Binge+ High Pricing

The question which a lot of subscribers have in their minds is about the pricing of the Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box. While the other Hybrid Set-Top Boxes in the market are available for less than Rs 4,000, the Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box retails for more than Rs 2,000 as compared to that. For the existing Airtel Digital TV subscribers, the Airtel Xstream Box can be availed for Rs 2,249. In the case of Tata Sky, no such special price for the Tata Sky subscribers is available.