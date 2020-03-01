Vodafone Tries to Appeal Prepaid Customers by Providing Extra 1.5GB Daily Data on Select Plans

Highlights Vodafone Idea introduces limited period extra 1.5GB daily data offer

The three prepaid plans part of this offer are Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599

The Rs 599 prepaid recharge ships with a whopping 252GB data benefit for 84 days

A lot of things are being said about the continuation of Vodafone Idea Limited in the Indian telecom market. Thanks to the whopping Rs 57,000 crore AGR dues, Vodafone Idea is on the brink of closure, but that isn’t stopping the telco from launching new offers. In a bid to control the massive subscriber base dip, Vodafone Idea started providing 1.5GB additional data on select prepaid recharges. Vodafone Idea’s Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans now ship with 3GB data per day for a period of 28 days, 56 days and 84 days respectively. The new offer is available to both Vodafone and Idea prepaid users across the country. Notably, all the three plans part of this offer are open market ones available in 22 telecom circles. The offer can be availed via My Vodafone, My Idea and respective websites of both the telcos.

Vodafone Idea Rs 599 Prepaid Recharge Now Offers 252GB Data

As mentioned above, the three recharges which will be part of Vodafone Idea’s extra data offer are Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599. All three plans ship with 1.5GB daily data for the entire validity period. However, as part of this offer, the company is providing 3GB daily data for the entire validity period. With this, the Rs 599 prepaid recharge now comes with 252GB data for 84 days. The same goes with Rs 249 plan as it ships with 84GB data for 28 days, while the Rs 399 plan offers 168GB data for 56 days.

Other benefits of the three plans include unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 100 SMSes per day and respective telco’s OTT app subscription. Vodafone users get free access to the Vodafone Play app, whereas Idea prepaid customers can enjoy the content at no extra cost on Idea Movies & TV mobile app.

Vodafone Idea prepaid users can avail the extra data offer on the self-care and websites of both the telcos. Even in the past, Vodafone offered extra data on select prepaid recharges, but that was for recharges done via My Vodafone mobile app.

Vodafone Idea Aims to Retain Existing Users

There is a lot of uncertainty going around Vodafone Idea’s future in the Indian telecom sector. With the government not providing any relief to the telco in the AGR dues matter, it will be interesting to see how Vodafone Idea survives this phase. If AGR dues a major concern to the telco, then the other one is massive subscriber base drop. Vodafone Idea, which used to have around 440 million subscribers at the time of the merger, now has just over 300 million users. Thanks to the network integration work, Vodafone Idea users are facing several issues related to general services like calls and data.

In December 2019, Vodafone Idea lost over 3.5 million users and the number might remain the same in January 2020 as well. With this new additional data offer, Vodafone Idea managed to beat Reliance Jio by providing 3GB data per day under Rs 250. Reliance Jio might hit back at Vodafone Idea with its own limited period offer in the coming days.