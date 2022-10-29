Vodafone Idea Users, this Offer is Going Away in Three Days

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom player in the country, is soon going to remove its festive offer. TelecomTalk first reported about the offer on October 18, 2022. The offer was announced before Diwali to give something extra to the users. Vodafone Idea is going to remove this festive offer we are talking about in three days. The telco was giving the offer between October 18 to October 31, 2022. If you want to enjoy the benefits that this offer brings, then you will have to recharge with the plans under the offer before October 31, 2022, ends. Let's take a look at the offer in depth.

Vodafone Idea Festive Offer that is Going to be Removed Soon

Vodafone Idea will remove its Diwali Offer 2022 in three days when you include today, i.e., October 29, 2022. Under its Diwali offer, Vi is offering customers additional data with regular prepaid plans. The company didn't announce any new plans; instead, it just added bonus data on some of its plans. Vodafone Idea listed three of its prepaid plans that would give users bonus data if they recharge with it under the offer period.

These three plans are - Rs 1449, Rs 2899 and Rs 3099 plans. These are the three plans that customers will have to recharge with if they want bonus data from Vi. With the Rs 1449 plan, Vi is offering 50GB of bonus data, and with Rs 2899 and Rs 3099 plans each, users get 75GB of bonus data. This is a decent offer for customers to recharge with in case they are fond of using a large sum of data every day.

With the Rs 3099 plan, customers also get a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan for one year, while all three plans offer Vi Movies & TV VIP access at no extra cost. All of these plans are slightly long-term options for consumers and offer voice calling, data and SMS benefits.

Take a look at all of these plans in detail by clicking here.