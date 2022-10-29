BSNL has a 90 Days Plan that is Perfect if You Don’t Want Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a prepaid plan in its portfolio that comes with perfect 90 days of validity and is a great option for consumers who want a medium-term plan from the telco. Since the company doesn't have 4G networks yet, BSNL's mobile plans are largely ignored. But this plan is a great option for consumers who don't want data. This is because it doesn't offer any data benefits in the first place. Let's not beat around the bush and take a look at this plan already.

BSNL's 90 Days Prepaid Plan for Rs 439

BSNL has a 90 days prepaid plan for just Rs 439. This plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling. There are no other benefits apart from this and 300 SMS. Of course, you can purchase data vouchers in case you need some of them. BSNL has very affordable data vouchers. E en if you keep your BSNL SIM card as a secondary option, then too you can recharge with this plan, as it will give you voice-calling benefits.

BSNL is also working to roll out 4G as you read this. The govt is very serious this time, and BSNL is also expected to upgrade to 5G in the coming years. The state-run telecom operator had run into several interferences from the govt in the past. But now, BSNL would be the first telecom operator in India to have a wide-scale homegrown 4G and possibly a 5G network in the coming years.

Coming back to the prepaid plans offered by the telco. If your budget is somewhere around Rs 500 and you want a medium-term plan but with data benefits, then you can also go for the Rs 485 prepaid plan. With this one, you will get 82 days of service validity, 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Once the FUP (fair usage policy) data is exhausted, the speed drops to 40 Kbps.