BSNL has a 90 Days Plan that is Perfect if You Don’t Want Data

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL is also working to roll out 4G as you read this. The govt is very serious this time, and BSNL is also expected to upgrade to 5G in the coming years. The state-run telecom operator had run into several interferences from the govt in the past. But now, BSNL would be the first telecom operator in India to have a wide-scale homegrown 4G and possibly a 5G network in the coming years. 

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a prepaid plan in its portfolio that comes with perfect 90 days of validity and is a great option for consumers who want a medium-term plan from the telco.
  • Since the company doesn't have 4G networks yet, BSNL's mobile plans are largely ignored. But this plan is a great option for consumers who don't want data.
  • BSNL is also working to roll out 4G as you read this.

Follow Us

BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a prepaid plan in its portfolio that comes with perfect 90 days of validity and is a great option for consumers who want a medium-term plan from the telco. Since the company doesn't have 4G networks yet, BSNL's mobile plans are largely ignored. But this plan is a great option for consumers who don't want data. This is because it doesn't offer any data benefits in the first place. Let's not beat around the bush and take a look at this plan already.

BSNL's 90 Days Prepaid Plan for Rs 439

BSNL has a 90 days prepaid plan for just Rs 439. This plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling. There are no other benefits apart from this and 300 SMS. Of course, you can purchase data vouchers in case you need some of them. BSNL has very affordable data vouchers. E en if you keep your BSNL SIM card as a secondary option, then too you can recharge with this plan, as it will give you voice-calling benefits.

BSNL is also working to roll out 4G as you read this. The govt is very serious this time, and BSNL is also expected to upgrade to 5G in the coming years. The state-run telecom operator had run into several interferences from the govt in the past. But now, BSNL would be the first telecom operator in India to have a wide-scale homegrown 4G and possibly a 5G network in the coming years.

Coming back to the prepaid plans offered by the telco. If your budget is somewhere around Rs 500 and you want a medium-term plan but with data benefits, then you can also go for the Rs 485 prepaid plan. With this one, you will get 82 days of service validity, 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Once the FUP (fair usage policy) data is exhausted, the speed drops to 40 Kbps.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
Jio Chairman launches Reliance Jio 5G and 5G powered Wi-Fi services in Nathdwara. He also announced start of Jio 5G Welcome offer in Chennai besides Nathdwara.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments