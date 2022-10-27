BSNL Prepaid Plans if You Want to Save Money

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has a ton of prepaid offerings under its portfolio of mobile services. The telco is known to deliver some of the most affordable options in the prepaid segment to Indian consumers. BSNL's plans aren't taken as seriously because it doesn't have 4G networks in India yet. But the state-run telco is working with the Indian firm TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) along with C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) to rectify the situation and roll out homegrown 4G as fast as possible. By 2023, multiple cities in India are expected to get the 4G networks of BSNL. Today, we are going to look at some of the best affordable options offered by BSNL to its prepaid customers.

BSNL Prepaid Plans for Saving Money

One of the most popular and affordable plans offered by BSNL today is STV_48. This plan costs only Rs 48 and can be used to keep your SIM card active if BSNL is your secondary option. The Rs 48 plan carries a validity of 30 days and offers customers Rs 10 usage value in the main account + 20 paisa/min on-net calls.

Another voice voucher that you can take advantage of is the Rs 87 plan. This plan only comes with a validity of 14 days and offers customers unlimited voice calling, 1GB of daily data along with gaming benefits. Post the consumption of the FUP (fair-usage-policy) data; the internet speed drops to 40 Kbps.

Then there are the Rs 97 and Rs 99 data and voice vouchers. The Rs 97 data voucher offers customers 2GB of daily data + Lokdhun content along with unlimited voice calling for 15 days. With the Rs 99 voice voucher, customers get a total service validity of 18 days, along with an unlimited voice calling facility. There's no data bundled with the Rs 99 plan.

If you haven't noticed yet, none of these affordable plans offers customers SMS benefits. If you want SMS benefits, you will have to spend more and go for slightly higher-tier plans. Not bundling SMS benefits with affordable plans has become a norm for Indian telcos.