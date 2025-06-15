Vodafone Idea’s Two Netflix Plans Available Today

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has two prepaid plans in the country that offer Netflix. The two plans here that offer Netflix cost Rs 1,198 and Rs 1,599. Both the plans offer Netflix Basic subscription. The Netflix Basic subscription costs Rs 199 per month. So that is offered to the customers for free. For users to claim the Netflix subscription, they will have to go to the Vi mobile app. Let's take a look at the benefits of these plans.









Vodafone Idea Rs 1198 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 1198 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 70 days. The company also offers unlimited data for half day between 12 AM to 12 PM. Then there's weekend data rollover, data delights with 2GB of data, and Netflix Basic subscription.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1599 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1599 prepaid plan comes with 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 84 days. The plan offers half day unlimited data from 12 AM to 12 PM. The weekend data rollover is also offered with this plan. The plan also offers Netflix Basic.

Vodafone Idea's Netflix prepaid plans are available for customers across India. These plans will also bundle unlimited 5G data. Vodafone Idea is offering 5G to customers who are recharging with plans starting at Rs 299. The 5G service of Vodafone Idea (Vi) is available only in select cities as of now. The 5G of Vodafone Idea is now available in Bengaluru, Patna, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chandigarh. Vodafone Idea's prepaid plans can be recharged through the company's website and its mobile app. There's also a REDX postpaid plan from Vi that offers unlimited data and Netflix access. That is a plan to be discussed some other day.