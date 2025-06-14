BSNL Upgrades 67 Towers to 4G for Amarnath Yatra, Expands Network in Remote Kashmir



State-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly upgraded 67 mobile towers to 4G technology along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes leading to the holy Amarnath cave shrine. The enhancement aims to ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity and high-speed internet for Amarnath pilgrims undertaking the Yatra and for remote areas of the Kashmir Valley.

Improved Call Quality and Data Services

Arvind Pandey, General Manager of BSNL J&K, told Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the upgraded Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) will offer improved call quality and seamless data services along both key pilgrimage axes. In addition, BSNL has set up facilities to provide SIM cards to pilgrims at Baltal, Pahalgam, and the Jammu base camp at Bhagwati Nagar.

Live-Streaming of Pratham Pooja

As part of its broader digital outreach, BSNL also live-streamed the Pratham Pooja (first prayer) of the Amarnath Yatra on June 11, allowing devotees across the country to virtually witness the sacred ritual conducted at the cave shrine.

"BSNL was the first to provide telecom connectivity at the Holy Cave in 2010. Since then, we have consistently worked to improve services in these challenging terrains," Pandey was quoted as saying in the report.

Atma-nirbhar 4G Project

Under the Atma-nirbhar 4G project, the telecom operator is expanding services to remote, border, and previously uncovered villages across Kashmir. This initiative is aimed at bridging the digital divide and supporting local development.

"The goal is to digitally empower businesses, students and individuals in rural areas by offering reliable connectivity that can fuel local development," Pandey added.

