BSNL Upgrades 67 Towers to 4G for Amarnath Yatra, Expands Network in Remote Kashmir: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Enhanced Mobile Connectivity and High-Speed Internet Rolled Out for Pilgrims and Remote Kashmir Villages.

Highlights

  • Enhanced mobile and internet services for Yatra pilgrims and remote villages.
  • SIM distribution centers set up at Baltal, Pahalgam, and Jammu base camp.
  • 4G rollout under Atma-nirbhar Bharat targets rural digital inclusion.

Follow Us

BSNL Upgrades 67 Towers to 4G for Amarnath Yatra, Expands Network in Remote Kashmir
State-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly upgraded 67 mobile towers to 4G technology along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes leading to the holy Amarnath cave shrine. The enhancement aims to ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity and high-speed internet for Amarnath pilgrims undertaking the Yatra and for remote areas of the Kashmir Valley.

Also Read: BSNL to Deploy Additional 1 Lakh 4G Towers; Public Invited to Suggest BSNL 5G Service Name




Improved Call Quality and Data Services

Arvind Pandey, General Manager of BSNL J&K, told Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the upgraded Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) will offer improved call quality and seamless data services along both key pilgrimage axes. In addition, BSNL has set up facilities to provide SIM cards to pilgrims at Baltal, Pahalgam, and the Jammu base camp at Bhagwati Nagar.

Live-Streaming of Pratham Pooja

As part of its broader digital outreach, BSNL also live-streamed the Pratham Pooja (first prayer) of the Amarnath Yatra on June 11, allowing devotees across the country to virtually witness the sacred ritual conducted at the cave shrine.

"BSNL was the first to provide telecom connectivity at the Holy Cave in 2010. Since then, we have consistently worked to improve services in these challenging terrains," Pandey was quoted as saying in the report.

Also Read: DoT Urges States to Prefer BSNL, MTNL for Telecom Services, Citing Data Security

Atma-nirbhar 4G Project

Under the Atma-nirbhar 4G project, the telecom operator is expanding services to remote, border, and previously uncovered villages across Kashmir. This initiative is aimed at bridging the digital divide and supporting local development.

"The goal is to digitally empower businesses, students and individuals in rural areas by offering reliable connectivity that can fuel local development," Pandey added.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shaji pappan :

Mine is switching what's your handset though? Better change it

BSNL to Deploy Additional 1 Lakh 4G Towers; Public Invited…

Shaji pappan :

They want bribe though bsnl won't give them... Lol.. political pricks...

States Reluctant to Opt for BSNL, MTNL Despite DoT Push…

Shaji pappan :

Admins please provide google translate option for non English comments on articles...

Vodafone Idea has Addressed Network Congestion Problems: CEO

Grs :

Vi provide...best Voice experience should I laugh....third class volte network it's like 2g network voice call. Airtel volte is far…

Vodafone Idea has Addressed Network Congestion Problems: CEO

Amit :

i don't see any improvement in network. Moreover, i believe they have put capping on speed at 10 mbps which…

Vodafone Idea has Addressed Network Congestion Problems: CEO

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments