Vodafone Idea Subscriber Addition Review in Delhi Circle for H1 2022

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telco in India, has been a strong competitor to other telecom operators in the Delhi circle. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) keeps on publishing monthly performance reports of the telcos. According to the latest data published by the regulatory body, Delhi continues to have the maximum tele-density in the country, with a tele-density level of 270.06% in June 2022. In June 2022, Delhi ranked as the fourth top circle for seeing maximum new subscriber additions. A total of 2,63,813 new subscribers were added in Delhi in June 2022. Now, the total subscriber base in the circle stands at 5,30,04,319.

Vodafone Idea has seen steady growth in the number of subscribers in Delhi. It is worth noting that Delhi is a priority circle for Vodafone Idea. In June, Vi added 75,871 new subscribers in Delhi and came in the second spot for adding the most subscribers. In June 2022, 28.76% of the total subscribers were added by Vi in Delhi.

If we talked about the first six months of 2022, i.e., January to June 2022, Vi added a total of 3,21,165 subscribers in the circle. Vodafone Idea said that it is the second-largest telecom operator in Delhi. In the national capital, Vi has a total subscriber base of 1,64,25,147 users and a market share of 30.99%.

For more details, you can refer to the TRAI's monthly performance report of the telcos for June 2022. Vodafone Idea needs more high-paying customers and needs to reduce the subscriber churn rate if it wants to boost revenues and get a positive sentiment from the analysts and the investors. The telco has reportedly prepaid Rs 2700 crore to the State Bank of India (SBI), which will help it in instilling confidence in the eyes of the lenders once again. Vi needs access to fresh capital for expanding business in the 4G domain and also rollout 5G networks as fast as possible.