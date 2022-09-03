Satcom Players Should Get Spectrum Based on Best International Practices: SIA India

The Satcom Industry Association of India (SIA-India) recently told DoT (Department of Telecommunications) that India should adopt international best practices for spectrum allocation. In simple words, that would mean that India should go ahead with the administrative allocation of spectrum to the satcom players. This is something that the telecom players can't wrap their heads around. Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio are very much against the notion of creating a differential practice to allocate spectrum to the telcos and to the satcom players.

According to a Supreme Court order, the spectrum in India should only be given through an auction to maintain transparency all around. But the satcom players want to get it via the administrative route because that's the best way, according to them, for their business. There are many countries which do allocate spectrum to the satcom players via an administrative route, and that's something the satcom players in India want as well.

According to a PTI report, SIA-India told DoT that spectrum allocation must be based on international best practices. Satellite players are definitely going to play a vital role in ensuring that network connectivity reaches every remote corner of the country. The areas where terrestrial networks can't reach are where satellite networks can.

DoT had floated a consultation paper in July seeking views on revamping the telecom rules to keep pace with evolving technologies such as 5G. The better the laws and policies will be, the more investments would be able to fl0w into the sector. Many private satcom players are eyeing to enter the Indian market with commercial services. One of the prominent players in Bharti owned OneWeb. Airtel is not against the administrative allocation of the airwaves to the satcom players, and it makes very much sense because the Bharti group, which owns Airtel, also owns OneWeb.