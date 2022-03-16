Vodafone Idea Rs 327, Rs 329 Plans Difference Explained

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Rs 327 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea (Vi) is a lump-sum data heavy prepaid plan which comes with a service validity of 30 days. Users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this prepaid plan. There's only one additional benefit of Vi Movies & TV Classic is included with this plan.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third largest-telecom operator in the country offers a Rs 327 and Rs 329 prepaid plans to the users.
  • Vodafone Idea offers its Rs 329 prepaid plan to the users who are looking for a plan which primarily offers long-validity.
  • In case the data falls short for the user, he/she can always go for the 4G data vouchers which start at Rs 19 offering 1GB.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country offers Rs 327 and Rs 329 prepaid plans to the users. Since both the plans have such a less press difference, it is really important to see which plan offers what benefits. From the pricing angle, both might look the same, but that’s not really the case. The Rs 327 and Rs 329 prepaid plans from Vi are very different and made for different customers. Let’s check out their benefits in detail.

Vodafone Idea Rs 327 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 327 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea (Vi) is a lump-sum data-heavy prepaid plan which comes with service validity of 30 days. Users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this prepaid plan. There’s only one additional benefit of Vi Movies & TV Classic is included with this plan.

The main feature of this plan is that users can consume 25GB of data anytime they wish to. This is not similar to the way daily data prepaid plans work.

Vodafone Idea Rs 329 Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea offers its Rs 329 prepaid plan to the users who are looking for a plan which primarily offers long validity. With this plan, Vi users get 4GB of data, truly unlimited voice calling, and 600 SMS for 56 days. Again, there are no Vi Hero Benefits included in this plan but users do get a free over-the-top (OTT) subscription of Vi Movies & TV Basic.

In case the data falls short for the user, he/she can always go for the 4G data vouchers which start at Rs 19 offering 1GB. With a validity of 24 hours or one day.

So amongst the two, the Rs 327 plan is made for people who are looking for a 30-day option with heavy data usage while the Rs 329 plan is made for people who are looking for a slightly longer-validity plan with primary voice calling needs.

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

