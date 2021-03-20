Vodafone Idea Existing Postpaid Users Can Avail Rs 100 Off on 3 Bill Cycles: Here’s How

Vodafone Idea Limited is offering free benefits to the customers who refer their friends or family members to join its network and get a postpaid connection. The telecom operator silently introduced a refer and earn programme to the existing postpaid subscribers as part of which the referrers will get Rs 100 off on three bill cycles, whereas the referred customer will get free 100GB of data valid for the first six months. With such schemes, Vodafone Idea is looking to increase its postpaid user base. We all know that postpaid users generate the ARPU for telcos, and Vi has some really good postpaid plans under its arsenal. The Vi REDX Rs 1,099 plan is the best postpaid plan available in India right now, thanks to benefits like Netflix subscription, free lounge access at the airports and so on. Continue reading to know more about the Vodafone Idea refer and earn programme for postpaid users.

Vodafone Idea Postpaid Users Can Invite Others

Existing postpaid customers of Vodafone Idea can invite their family or friends to join the telco’s network. Vi postpaid users can head over to the Vi mobile app to generate the invite link. To be eligible for the offer, the referred customer must activate the Vi postpaid connection by placing a request on myvi.in using the referral link shared by the existing Vi postpaid subscriber through the Vi app. That said, connections requested on the website without the referral link will not be eligible for the offer.

Coming to the benefits of this scheme, the referrer will be eligible for a Rs 100 discount for three bill cycles upon successful activation of the referred customer. Vi users can send the invite as many users as they offer, however, the Rs 100 discount will be applicable only for a maximum of two successful referrals. Meaning, Vi is providing a discount of just Rs 600 (Rs 100*6) under this offer.

Talking about the benefits for the referred customer, they will get 100GB extra data (one-time benefit) valid for a period of six bill cycles or six months. Another thing worth noting is that the referred customer can join Vi postpaid network by porting an existing postpaid number from a different operator or by converting a Vi prepaid into postpaid or taking a new Vi postpaid connection altogether.

Lastly, Vodafone Idea has confirmed that the offer will expire on April 30, 2021, so make sure you invite during this period itself. For those who are uninitiated, Vi has four postpaid plans for individual customers priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 1,099. The telco is also providing 150GB extra data for the first six months on Rs 399 postpaid plan if activated digitally.