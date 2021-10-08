Vodafone Idea Offers the Best 56 Days Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, offers users the best 56 days prepaid plan. Its rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel fall behind here. From the best-prepaid plan, we mean a plan that offers the most amount of benefits for a very reasonable price. The 56 days plan from Vi that we are talking about comes with the additional benefit of the Double Data offer. Not only this, but the company also provides the Weekend Data Rollover offer and the Binge All Night offer to the users. Let’s take a look at the plan that we are talking about and see what Jio and Airtel have to offer against the same.

Vodafone Idea Rs 449 Prepaid Plan

If you are unaware of this plan, then you have been living under a rock. The Rs 449 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 4GB of daily data. In some circles, where this plan doesn’t come with the double data offer, users get 2GB of daily data. Its validity is of 56 days. This plan also offers users unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There is an additional benefit of Vi Movies & TV.

As mentioned above, the company also provides the Weekend Data Rollover and Binge All Night offers with the plan. The Weekend Data Rollover offer allows users to consume all the leftover data from the weekdays (Monday to Friday) on the weekends (Saturday-Sunday). All the data that’s not been consumed by a user in a week will be expired.

Further, with the Binge All Night offer from the company, Vi users can download and upload, basically consume as much data as they want without affecting the fair-usage-policy (FUP) data limit of the day. The Binge All Night offer is applicable for users between 12 AM and 6 AM every day of the week.

First’s thing first, Reliance Jio doesn’t offer a single 56 days plan that comes with more than 2GB of daily data. It would have been good if Jio offered one plan with at least 3GB of daily data with a validity of 56 days.

At the same time, you will get the 3GB daily data plan from Bharti Airtel for Rs 558. Airtel also offers Airtel Thanks benefits, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. But in this case, Vi’s plan is the clear winner because it is not only cheap but also offers the best benefits out of each private telecom operator. However, the Rs 449 plan with double data is not available in every telecom circle in India.