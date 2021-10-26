Vodafone Idea Offers Amazing Half-Yearly Plan to the Users

If you are looking for a prepaid plan with service validity of six months or a half year or 180 days, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has an excellent proposition for you. With this plan from Vi, all your data needs will be covered, and you will also get all the basic benefits offered by a 4G prepaid plan. Most of all, you will get the backing of a very fast 4G network. The plan that we are talking about comes at the cost of Rs 1,197. It is one of the best 180 days or six months prepaid plans you will get from an Indian telecom operator. Let’s take a look at the benefits that this plan comes with.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1197 Plan Offers 180 Days of Validity

Vodafone Idea offers 180 days of service validity with the Rs 1,197 plan. Users are entitled to get 1.5GB of daily data with this plan, meaning a total of 270GB of data. On top of this, Vodafone Idea offers users the basic benefits, which are 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling.

There is an additional over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV Classic, which will allow you to stream live TV, movies, TV shows, and more. Vi users can access Vi Movies & TV directly through the mobile application of the company.

Vodafone Idea also bundles the Weekend Data Rollover and Binge All Night offers with this plan. These two offers change the dynamic of the prepaid plans offered by the company. Both the offers are aimed at boosting the data experience of the consumers.

Vi is the only telecom operator in the country to bundle such offers with its prepaid plans. With the Weekend Data Rollover offer, Vi allows the users to utilise all the leftover fair-usage-policy (FUP) data from the weekdays at the weekends. There are many users in the country who don’t exhaust 4G FUP data on the weekdays because they are working. But at the weekends, the 1.5GB daily data can feel less for streaming OTT content in high-quality. Thus, the FUP data which is unused on the weekdays can be utilised at the weekends.

Further, there is the Binge All Night offer. With the Binge All Night offer, Vodafone Idea allows users to consume as much high-speed data as they want between 12 AM and 6 AM. This doesn’t affect the daily FUP data offered by the plan in any manner. So if there’s a heavy file download that you have been meaning to do, you can leave it for downloading during nighttime.