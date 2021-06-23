Vodafone Idea New Rs 447 Plan Offers 50GB Data Without Daily Limit

Vodafone Idea has come out with a new prepaid plan of Rs 447. This plan is of the same nature as that of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel’s plan that offers users data without any daily limits. With the Rs 447 plan, Vi users can consume all the data they have in one go. It is worth noting that this plan is very similar to that of Bharti Airtel’s plan. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of the plan offered to the users.

Vodafone Idea Rs 447 Plan Details

Vodafone Idea has launched the Rs 447 plan and is offering users 50GB of bulk data with it. There are no caps on the amount of data the user can consume. It is worth noting that Airtel also offers a Rs 456 plan with 50GB of data. Both Airtel and Vi offer their users the 50GB bulk data plan for 60 days.

This means that Vodafone Idea’s bulk data plan is cheaper than that of Airtel’s. It is interesting and highly appreciable that Vi is offering a cheaper plan than Airtel with the same benefits. We expected that the telco would offer the same plan, around Rs 500 at least.

Along with the 50GB data, users also get truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are no additional benefits offered with the plan except a free subscription to Vi Movies & TV. So now, only Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the only telco left that is not offering users a bulk data prepaid plan.

We expect the state-run telco to come up with such a prepaid plan very soon as well. It has some pretty interesting offerings under its portfolio, and BSNL might just bring the cheapest bulk data plan for the users with the same benefits or more.

However, we don’t see the bulk data plan from the state-run telco making a lot of impact on the market since its users can still get a 5GB daily data plan from the telco for a little more. Regardless, this is a good move from Vodafone Idea (Vi) and one which will let it compete with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.