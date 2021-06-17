Bharti Airtel Takes On Jio With Its New Rs 456 Prepaid Plan With No Daily Limit

Bharti Airtel isn’t one to back down when it comes to competing with Reliance Jio and that’s the reason why it has survived the lows in the market and became the second-largest telecom operator of India. The telco has just launched a new prepaid plan in line with the offerings that Reliance Jio announced last week. This plan also offers users data without any daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) restrictions.

Usually, whenever Airtel announces plans that compete directly with Jio in terms of benefits, they are priced significantly higher than Jio’s plans. But in a surprising turn of events, this time, Airtel has priced its plan almost the same as what Jio is offering to its customers.

Bharti Airtel Rs 456 Prepaid Plan Details

Bharti Airtel has launched the Rs 456 plan for its users recently. The plan comes with 50GB of FUP data. This data can be used all in one go if the user wants to. There is no daily limit restriction. Further, it comes with a validity of complete 60 days (two months).

Users also get truly unlimited voice calling to any network within the country and 100 SMS/day for the entire validity of the plan. The company is also offering Airtel Thanks benefits including Airtel Xstream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy for one year, Apollo 24/7 Circle, and Rs 100 FASTag cashback.

Further, users get one month free trial of the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. The plan is now available for the users to purchase from both the website and the mobile app of the company.

Bharti Airtel Rs 456 Plan vs Reliance Jio Rs 447 Plan

The Rs 456 plan from Bharti Airtel is only Rs 9 more expensive than the Rs 447 plan from Reliance Jio. Even the Rs 447 plan from Jio comes with 50GB of data for 60 days with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. There are other benefits included such as JioCloud, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioTV, and JioNews.

Since both the plans are priced so close, it will be interesting to see which one users would side with more. Airtel is expected to launch more such plans in the near future.