

Bharti Airtel has just deployed additional spectrum in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh circle. The telco has deployed a total of 30 MHz of additional spectrum in the concerned union territories and is now in a good position to offer seamless and strong network services to its customers living there. Further, Airtel now has the largest spectrum holdings in the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh area. Let’s take a detailed look into how much spectrum Airtel has deployed in the region.

Bharti Airtel Has 71.2 MHz of Spectrum in Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir

Bharti Airtel now has a total of 71.2 MHz of spectrum in the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh area. The telco has spectrum in several frequency bands, including 900/1800/2100/2300 MHz bands. The 30 MHz of additional spectrum that’s been added just now has been deployed in the 1800/2300 MHz bands.

The telco has deployed 20 MHz of spectrum in the 2300 MHz band and 10 MHz of spectrum in the 1800 MHz band. This move will allow Airtel customers travelling on the highways and rail routes to get better access to the company’s mobile network for communication. Further, the additional spectrum will provide better connectivity to users both indoors and outdoors.

Out of the total 71.2 MHz of spectrum that Bharti Airtel has in the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh circle, 40 MHz of spectrum is in the 2300 MHz band, 25 MHz of spectrum is in the 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands, and the remaining 6.2 MHz of spectrum is in the 900 MHz band.

Bharti Airtel has over 5.59 million customers in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh circle, and the telco’s network covers 91.13% population of both the union territories. With the additional spectrum, Bharti Airtel will be able to offer better services to existing and new customers that it might add in the future.

Users will be able to download, watch high-quality videos online, and do more leveraging the networks of Bharti Airtel. Further, Airtel is also building a base for itself with the additional spectrum to offer 5G services as soon as possible.

The telco has deployed pre-5G Massive MIMO and some other advanced tools with the additional spectrum.