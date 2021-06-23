NEC Corporation Launches New 5G Massive MIMO Radio Units

The telecommunications networks market witnessed the launch of new 5G Massive MIMO radio units by NEC Corporation for 5G base stations. These radio units are geared for global markets and are scheduled to be available by next year. The new radio units will be compatible with n77, n78 and C-band 3.7GHz frequency band. The 3.7GHz frequency band is globally used as a 5G frequency. The ultra multi-element antennas utilising Massive MIMO and digital beamforming for high precision beams will also help provide high speed and capacity communications between a wider range of antennas.

New 5G Radio Units Will Feature Higher Output and Wider Bandwidth

The new 5G radio units will expand the communications area and provide high-speed transmission. This will be possible as the new radio units feature higher output and wider bandwidth in comparison to conventional products. A compact format with features like lightweight and power efficiency will be enabled by NEC’s proprietary high-density mounting technology, power-saving technology and fanless design.

O-RAN fronthaul interface specifications defined by O-RAN Alliance will be complied with by the new 5G Radio Units. They will also be compatible with base station equipment from different vendors, which will make it possible for them to realise open, flexible and optimised networks according to a varied range of use cases.

NEC Plans to Invest to Maintain Market Leading Position in Open RAN Ecosystem

NEC’s VP of Product Management, 5G Products, Patrick Lopez, has commented on the launch by saying that NEC has been developing 5G base station equipment for global markets for a long time. He further added that the announcement made by Vodafone a month back illustrated that NEC is investing to maintain a market-leading position in the Open RAN ecosystem.

NEC has uniquely positioned itself as the only vendor that provides O-RAN compliant and innovative radio units. These radio units also satisfy field-proven reliability and performance. NEC’s first-generation radio unit solution has already made history as the world’s first mass commercial deployments. With the second generation product line, NEC is responding to global market requirements.