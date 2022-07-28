Vodafone Idea Looking After Customers Without Big Budgets with These Plans

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator in the country, is looking after its customers who don’t have big budgets. Because of the prepaid price hikes, the telcos didn’t have a lucrative affordable prepaid plan under Rs 150 anymore for customers. Vodafone Idea (Vi) has taken it upon itself to keep the low-income consumers connected with its fast 4G network without any worries. Today, we will take a look at three Vi prepaid plans which don’t cost a lot and can be a good validity plan option as well. But before we do that, let’s address one thing – the lack of SMS benefits of low-cost prepaid plans.

Telcos Want Customers Locked In

While it is a great thing to keep the customers connected to mobile networks, it is not very right to use their low-income status to force them to stay in your network. Without naming a telecom operator, because there are many, it should be the right of a consumer to get SMS benefits with all the prepaid plans, which is sadly not happening. Because when there are no SMS benefits, it means that consumers can’t really port out anymore.

But now, Vodafone Idea is offering customers prepaid plans without any SMS benefits with the facility to port out. Users still don’t get SMS benefits, but hey, they can port out now. Here's how they can port out!

On that note, let’s take a look at the three prepaid plans offered by Vi, which are pretty decent for consumers with a tight budget.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Under Rs 120 Which Can Save Your Pockets from Burning

Vodafone Idea has three prepaid plans under Rs 120, which can save your pockets from burning. The plans that we are talking about aren’t unlimited benefits plans. But that’s fair; under Rs 120, you can't expect a telco to offer you a prepaid plan with unlimited benefits.

Well, here are the plans that we are talking about – Rs 99, Rs 107, and Rs 111.

Vodafone Idea Rs 99 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 99 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea is an excellent option for consumers with tight budgets. This plan comes with 200MB of data and 28 days of validity. The other benefits of this plan include Rs 99 worth of talktime (only 66 minutes with calls at 2.5 paise per second. There are no SMS benefits, but consumers can port out by sending SMSes to 1900.

Vodafone Idea Rs 107 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 107 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea has the same benefits as the Rs 99 prepaid plan, but only the validity and the total talktime offered is different. Users get a validity of 30 days with this plan along with a talktime of Rs 107 (charged at 2.5 paise per second). Vi also offers 200MB of data to the users with this plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 111 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 111 prepaid plan comes with 200MB of data and Rs 111 worth of talktime (charged at 2.5 paise per second). The total validity offered with this plan is 31 days.

These are the three plans that we were talking about. What do you think about these plans?