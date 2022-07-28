Apple Store for India Will Not Open Now

Apple, a globally major consumer electronics brand, was set to launch a new store for the Indian market. Apple currently has one online store in India. All the other stores physically present are with authorised resellers. The company was going to open a new store in August - September of this year. But it looks like that will not happen. Apple's first flagship store in India has been pushed ahead a second time, said an ET Bureau report.

The reasons for the delay have been attributed to the pandemic. Because of the pandemic, the store had to face many challenges. There was an issue with acquiring the interior fitting supplies and more.

The first flagship Apple Store in India was supposed to happen soon in the Jio World Drive, a premium mall owned by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). This store will be one of the famous ones globally once it starts. Apple wants a flagship store in Mumbai, India, to start with, to show Indian customers the kind of experience they get when purchasing an Apple product through an Apple Store.

But for now, the launch has been pushed ahead. Apple's going to have a big 2023 in India as the company is going for a big retail push. There will be a new Apple Store opening in Delhi as well.