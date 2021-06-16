Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has been struggling to stay afloat for quite some time now. One of the biggest hurdles for Vodafone Idea right now is raising capital. Because of its bad performance in the financial books over the last few quarters, investors are worried about giving their money to the telco.

However, things can be really good for the telco very soon. Vi has been recognised by Ookla as the network service provider offering the fastest downloading speeds to the users for the last 3 consecutive quarters PAN-India. The telco’s work has also been noted by Sanjay Malik, Senior Vice President of Nokia India.

Nokia Has Significant Market Share With Vodafone Idea

Speaking to ET Telecom, Malik said that Nokia is continuing to work with Vodafone Idea in terms of delivery, orders, and deployment. The Finnish telecom vendor has a significant market share in India with Vodafone Idea. Malik said that Nokia would continue with its market share with Vi.

Then Malik said that Vodafone Idea is not too behind the other operators in terms of network performance. This statement from Malik is very true.

Vi doesn’t have a bad network. The telco has been investing a lot in its network capacity, thus improving downloading speeds for the users. But there is one thing where Vi still gets beaten by other private operators, and that is network coverage.

For users who live in a strong coverage zone of Vi’s network and don’t need to step out of that area, they can comfortably use the services of the company. But for users who travel more and don’t live in the coverage area of Vi’s network would have to rely on the services of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

We have said this before; Vi needs to work on its network coverage. If the telco can deploy new sites and increase coverage, it would soon present a tough battle to Jio and Airtel with its impressive offerings.

Malik believes that Vi has been working on its network and the performance of the telco shows that much. It would good for Vi if it could increase network coverage rapidly because that is what it needs right now.