Vodafone Idea Gifts Limited Users 2GB Daily Data and Unlimited Calling Facility

Several Vodafone Idea users have reported on Twitter that they have received 2GB per day high speed data and unlimited calling activated on their numbers at no additional costs. The company has made no official announcement or provided additional details on the pack, however, the users have reported that the free pack is valid for seven days. Vodafone Idea’s free pack is closely on the heels of Reliance Jio offering its users 2GB per day free data with a four day validity. It is not clear how the Vodafone Idea users were selected nor the eligibility criteria for receiving the offer.

Gift From Vodafone to Overcome Lockdown Blues

It has been reported by users that the eligibility of data can be checked by dialing 121363 on a Vodafone Idea connection. The users who are eligible for the offer are said to receive an SMS confirming the bonus pack.

The users who are not eligible for the offer are said to receive voice message that inform users of their ineligibility.

“Special gift from Vodafone to overcome Lockdown blues,” Vodafone said in a message to eligible users. “Watch videos, make calls & more on Vodafone 4G.”

Vodafone Idea Offers Double Data in Selected Circles

It has to be noted that Vodafone has also been offering double data on its plans in selected circles. While the company initially provided the double data offer to the majority of its circles, it currently provides the offer to users in nine circles.

Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir are among the circles eligible for the double data offer.

The double data offer is currently valid on the Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 699 plans. The Rs 299 plan offers users 2 GB of base data per day with the company providing 2GB of additional data with the plan valid for 28 days. The users can also make unlimited calls and send 100 SMS per day along with 4GB per day of high speed data. Additionally, the company also offers Vodafone Play and Zee 5 subscription to users. The Rs 449 and Rs 699 plans offer similar benefits as the Rs 299 plan but with a validity of 56 days and 84 days respectively.