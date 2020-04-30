Aarogya Setu App Will Be Pre-Installed in Smartphones Soon

Highlights Aarogya Setu App will be pre-installed in smartphones manufactured after lockdown period

Aarogya Setu App has 8 crore Downloads

Aarogya Setu App will be compulsory for government officials

Smartphones users will soon get the government’s Aarogya Setu App pre-installed in their devices. Since the threat of COVID-19 is increasing, the government has developed the Aarogya Setu App, which is helping the nation to combat and contain the deadly virus. Similar to India, countries like Singapore and South Korea have also developed the App to contain the deadly virus. As per the various sources from Smartphone makers and Manufacturing Association for Information Technology (MAIT), government app will be available in smartphones after the manufacturing process starts, and users will not have to download the app. Aarogya Setu App has already made its space, and more than eight crore people have already downloaded the App. Not only this, but the Aarogya Setu has also become the fastest App to reach the 5 Crore user base. This news is first reported by Livemint.

Aarogya Setu App is Mandatory for Government Officials

The government of India has made the Aarogya Setu App necessary for government officials. Government officials have also advised that before going to offices, the government might check the app and if the status shows low risk or safe, then only employees must go to the office. In case if the status shows high risk or moderate, government officials must stay at home and safeguard themselves from the spread of Covid-19. However, the government has not made it mandatory for people to keep the app on their smartphones.

Aarogya Setu App will Facilitate Travel from One Place to Another

Though the government has not made the Aarogya Setu App mandatory for people, it is expected that the App will act as an E-pass after the lockdown period is lifted. The Central Industrial Security force (CISF) and Delhi Metro will use the App to allow movement of people who wants to use the service. Not only this, is expected that the government will make the Aarogya Setu App mandatory for online food delivery and e-commerce delivery employees after the lockdown period. Recently online food delivery giant has already made Aarogya Setu mandatory for its employees. Indians must expect that once the lockdown period is lifted, Aarogya Setu will aid them in travel and they will be able to save themselves from the clutches of the deadly virus.